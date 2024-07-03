SectorRealty
Open₹72.5
Prev. Close₹73.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.45
Day's High₹72.5
Day's Low₹69.9
52 Week's High₹92.67
52 Week's Low₹31.41
Book Value₹103.25
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)53.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
69.79
48.35
44.86
45.89
Net Worth
77.2
55.76
52.27
53.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.08
5.66
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-45.57
0
0
0
Raw materials
2.95
-1.33
5.06
3.55
As % of sales
95.87
23.56
0
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.52
-0.9
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.3
-2.3
0.25
0.98
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.04
-0.19
Working capital
9.71
1.2
6.59
1.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.57
0
0
0
Op profit growth
2.26
-32.66
13.37
25.21
EBIT growth
-69.72
-248.04
-57.46
-6.6
Net profit growth
-86.69
-1,198.66
-73.77
-18.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.34
14.19
7.56
3.08
5.66
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.34
14.19
7.56
3.08
5.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
27.31
1.49
6.36
1.35
0.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Babika Goel
Whole-time Director
Santosh Kumar Jha
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rajesh Paliwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhumika Chadha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MPDL Ltd
Summary
MPDL Limited(Formerly known as Monnet Project Developers Limited) was incorporated in March, 2002. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of sugar and its allied products, such as bagasse and molasses, and co-generation of power from bagasse. The sugar mill of the Company located at Block Unn, District Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh had a capacity of 5000 tons of cane per day (TCD).The Company is presently engaged in construction business and other Real estate activities. The Company has vast experience in the Indian real estate sector. Their operations span all key segments of the industry including retail, hospitality, commercial and residential projects. Their operations encompass real estate development including land identification, acquisition, construction-planning, project-designing, execution, development and marketing. On the commercial business front, the Company focused on developing multi-tenanted and built-to-suit real estate developments targeted towards a wide range of customers including small business settlements to large corporate businesses.Cambridge Construction(Delhi) Private Limited, Genrise Global Staffing Private Limited (Formerly, Mass Skilltech Private Limited), CCDPL Shekhar Private Limited and Cambridge Logistics & Trade Private Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23. The Company is developing a Commercial Tower under the name MI Tower in Faridabad, Haryana. It completed around 85% of the Construct
Read More
The MPDL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPDL Ltd is ₹53.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MPDL Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPDL Ltd is ₹31.41 and ₹92.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MPDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.59%, 3 Years at 52.24%, 1 Year at 59.93%, 6 Month at 94.89%, 3 Month at 49.05% and 1 Month at 48.06%.
