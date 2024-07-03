Summary

MPDL Limited(Formerly known as Monnet Project Developers Limited) was incorporated in March, 2002. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of sugar and its allied products, such as bagasse and molasses, and co-generation of power from bagasse. The sugar mill of the Company located at Block Unn, District Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh had a capacity of 5000 tons of cane per day (TCD).The Company is presently engaged in construction business and other Real estate activities. The Company has vast experience in the Indian real estate sector. Their operations span all key segments of the industry including retail, hospitality, commercial and residential projects. Their operations encompass real estate development including land identification, acquisition, construction-planning, project-designing, execution, development and marketing. On the commercial business front, the Company focused on developing multi-tenanted and built-to-suit real estate developments targeted towards a wide range of customers including small business settlements to large corporate businesses.Cambridge Construction(Delhi) Private Limited, Genrise Global Staffing Private Limited (Formerly, Mass Skilltech Private Limited), CCDPL Shekhar Private Limited and Cambridge Logistics & Trade Private Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23. The Company is developing a Commercial Tower under the name MI Tower in Faridabad, Haryana. It completed around 85% of the Construct

