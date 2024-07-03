iifl-logo-icon 1
MPDL Ltd Share Price

71.98
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.5
  • Day's High72.5
  • 52 Wk High92.67
  • Prev. Close73.57
  • Day's Low69.9
  • 52 Wk Low 31.41
  • Turnover (lac)1.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value103.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)53.34
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

MPDL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

72.5

Prev. Close

73.57

Turnover(Lac.)

1.45

Day's High

72.5

Day's Low

69.9

52 Week's High

92.67

52 Week's Low

31.41

Book Value

103.25

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

53.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MPDL Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MPDL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MPDL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.97%

Non-Promoter- 4.17%

Institutions: 4.17%

Non-Institutions: 20.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MPDL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

69.79

48.35

44.86

45.89

Net Worth

77.2

55.76

52.27

53.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.08

5.66

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-45.57

0

0

0

Raw materials

2.95

-1.33

5.06

3.55

As % of sales

95.87

23.56

0

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.52

-0.9

-0.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.3

-2.3

0.25

0.98

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.04

-0.19

Working capital

9.71

1.2

6.59

1.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.57

0

0

0

Op profit growth

2.26

-32.66

13.37

25.21

EBIT growth

-69.72

-248.04

-57.46

-6.6

Net profit growth

-86.69

-1,198.66

-73.77

-18.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.34

14.19

7.56

3.08

5.66

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.34

14.19

7.56

3.08

5.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

27.31

1.49

6.36

1.35

0.81

MPDL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MPDL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Babika Goel

Whole-time Director

Santosh Kumar Jha

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rajesh Paliwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhumika Chadha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MPDL Ltd

Summary

MPDL Limited(Formerly known as Monnet Project Developers Limited) was incorporated in March, 2002. Earlier, the Company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of sugar and its allied products, such as bagasse and molasses, and co-generation of power from bagasse. The sugar mill of the Company located at Block Unn, District Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh had a capacity of 5000 tons of cane per day (TCD).The Company is presently engaged in construction business and other Real estate activities. The Company has vast experience in the Indian real estate sector. Their operations span all key segments of the industry including retail, hospitality, commercial and residential projects. Their operations encompass real estate development including land identification, acquisition, construction-planning, project-designing, execution, development and marketing. On the commercial business front, the Company focused on developing multi-tenanted and built-to-suit real estate developments targeted towards a wide range of customers including small business settlements to large corporate businesses.Cambridge Construction(Delhi) Private Limited, Genrise Global Staffing Private Limited (Formerly, Mass Skilltech Private Limited), CCDPL Shekhar Private Limited and Cambridge Logistics & Trade Private Limited became subsidiaries of the Company in 2022-23. The Company is developing a Commercial Tower under the name MI Tower in Faridabad, Haryana. It completed around 85% of the Construct
Company FAQs

What is the MPDL Ltd share price today?

The MPDL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of MPDL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MPDL Ltd is ₹53.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MPDL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MPDL Ltd is 0 and 0.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MPDL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MPDL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MPDL Ltd is ₹31.41 and ₹92.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MPDL Ltd?

MPDL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.59%, 3 Years at 52.24%, 1 Year at 59.93%, 6 Month at 94.89%, 3 Month at 49.05% and 1 Month at 48.06%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MPDL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MPDL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.98 %
Institutions - 4.18 %
Public - 20.84 %

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

