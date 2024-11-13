|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|MPDL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|MPDL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|MPDL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of MPDL Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|MPDL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
