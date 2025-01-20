Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.57
0
-100
101.85
Op profit growth
2.26
-32.66
-100
-196.25
EBIT growth
193.58
-140.23
-99.99
35.8
Net profit growth
-45.82
-510.96
-99.99
11.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-50.44
-26.84
0
2.16
EBIT margin
-30.59
-5.67
0
13.61
Net profit margin
-33.48
-33.63
0
9.77
RoCE
-1.29
-0.47
1.26
2,92,557.37
RoNW
-0.47
-0.83
0.19
60,583.9
RoA
-0.35
-0.7
0.18
52,491.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.39
-2.57
0.63
1.64
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.4
-2.57
0.62
1,85,017.97
Book value per share
73.2
74.58
79.86
79.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.68
17
7.34
P/CEPS
-7.6
17.24
6.51
P/B
0.14
0.13
0.15
EV/EBIDTA
-29.67
19
4.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
-18.94
-22.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
72.83
0
0
0
Inventory days
4,808.67
2,486.38
0
0.01
Creditor days
-88.55
-39.12
-2,948.58
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
10.6
0.2
-3.52
-13.06
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.16
0.12
0.01
Net debt / op. profit
-12.72
-5.88
-3.22
2.82
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
95.87
-23.56
0
17.69
Employee costs
-8.33
-9.31
0
-4.45
Other costs
-237.98
-93.96
0
-111.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.