iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

MPDL Ltd Key Ratios

70.99
(4.92%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:17:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR MPDL Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.57

0

-100

101.85

Op profit growth

2.26

-32.66

-100

-196.25

EBIT growth

193.58

-140.23

-99.99

35.8

Net profit growth

-45.82

-510.96

-99.99

11.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-50.44

-26.84

0

2.16

EBIT margin

-30.59

-5.67

0

13.61

Net profit margin

-33.48

-33.63

0

9.77

RoCE

-1.29

-0.47

1.26

2,92,557.37

RoNW

-0.47

-0.83

0.19

60,583.9

RoA

-0.35

-0.7

0.18

52,491.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.39

-2.57

0.63

1.64

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.4

-2.57

0.62

1,85,017.97

Book value per share

73.2

74.58

79.86

79.23

Valuation ratios

P/E

-7.68

17

7.34

P/CEPS

-7.6

17.24

6.51

P/B

0.14

0.13

0.15

EV/EBIDTA

-29.67

19

4.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

-18.94

-22.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

72.83

0

0

0

Inventory days

4,808.67

2,486.38

0

0.01

Creditor days

-88.55

-39.12

-2,948.58

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

10.6

0.2

-3.52

-13.06

Net debt / equity

0.36

0.16

0.12

0.01

Net debt / op. profit

-12.72

-5.88

-3.22

2.82

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

95.87

-23.56

0

17.69

Employee costs

-8.33

-9.31

0

-4.45

Other costs

-237.98

-93.96

0

-111.07

MPDL Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR MPDL Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.