MPDL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2.16
0.16
-0.88
1.66
3.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.16
0.16
-0.88
1.66
3.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.24
0.24
0.31
0.24
26.37
Total Income
2.41
0.4
-0.57
1.9
29.59
Total Expenditure
3.17
0.72
2.23
2.98
3.95
PBIDT
-0.76
-0.32
-2.8
-1.08
25.64
Interest
0.23
0.22
0.22
0.23
0.19
PBDT
-0.99
-0.54
-3.02
-1.3
25.44
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
-0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.49
-0.28
1.21
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.99
-0.55
-2.53
-1.03
24.38
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.99
-0.55
-2.53
-1.03
24.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.99
-0.55
-2.53
-1.03
24.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.34
0.74
-3.42
-1.39
35.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
7.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-35.18
-200
318.18
-65.06
796.27
PBDTM(%)
-45.83
-337.5
343.18
-78.31
790.06
PATM(%)
-45.83
-343.75
287.5
-62.04
757.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.