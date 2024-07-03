iifl-logo-icon 1
MPDL Ltd Quarterly Results

71.99
(0.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.16

0.16

-0.88

1.66

3.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.16

0.16

-0.88

1.66

3.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.24

0.24

0.31

0.24

26.37

Total Income

2.41

0.4

-0.57

1.9

29.59

Total Expenditure

3.17

0.72

2.23

2.98

3.95

PBIDT

-0.76

-0.32

-2.8

-1.08

25.64

Interest

0.23

0.22

0.22

0.23

0.19

PBDT

-0.99

-0.54

-3.02

-1.3

25.44

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

-0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.49

-0.28

1.21

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.99

-0.55

-2.53

-1.03

24.38

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.99

-0.55

-2.53

-1.03

24.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.99

-0.55

-2.53

-1.03

24.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.34

0.74

-3.42

-1.39

35.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

7.41

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-35.18

-200

318.18

-65.06

796.27

PBDTM(%)

-45.83

-337.5

343.18

-78.31

790.06

PATM(%)

-45.83

-343.75

287.5

-62.04

757.14

