MW Unitexx Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.08
13.08
13.08
243.4
Preference Capital
195.65
195.65
195.65
0
Reserves
-7.19
25.62
25.66
-4.9
Net Worth
201.54
234.35
234.39
238.5
Minority Interest
Debt
101.81
124.99
74.13
13.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
303.35
359.34
308.52
251.94
Fixed Assets
17.55
30.76
14.87
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
252.78
252.78
252.78
245.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.07
0.04
0.02
Networking Capital
32.12
75.08
38.33
5.4
Inventories
0.25
0.12
0.08
0.13
Inventory Days
20.63
6.58
5.36
12.64
Sundry Debtors
0.67
1.55
2.25
0.13
Debtor Days
55.31
85.09
150.99
12.64
Other Current Assets
51.72
85.32
43.04
6.49
Sundry Creditors
-2.39
-2.13
-3.57
-0.49
Creditor Days
197.31
116.94
239.58
47.66
Other Current Liabilities
-18.13
-9.78
-3.47
-0.86
Cash
0.84
0.65
2.5
0.64
Total Assets
303.37
359.34
308.52
251.94
