MW Unitexx Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,062.2
892.42
1,019.89
864.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,062.2
892.42
1,019.89
864.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.96
48.25
34.77
16.3
Total Income
1,077.16
940.69
1,054.67
880.4
Total Expenditure
1,029.56
894.28
960.25
800.61
PBIDT
47.59
46.4
94.41
79.79
Interest
35.74
25.46
28.12
22.85
PBDT
11.85
20.93
66.29
56.93
Depreciation
33.38
28.54
28.63
23.98
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
15.39
-0.33
11.39
20.36
Deferred Tax
0
0
6.88
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
-36.9
-7.28
19.36
12.55
Minority Interest After NP
-0.8
-0.62
0.23
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-36.11
-6.67
19.12
12.55
Extra-ordinary Items
-11.97
4.96
-0.62
-0.56
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-24.13
-11.63
19.75
13.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-35.86
-6.61
25.23
20.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.06
10.06
10.06
5.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
34,06,362
34,06,362
34,06,362
34,06,362
Public Shareholding (%)
26.04
26.04
26.04
37.84
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,65,030
46,25,000
23,57,200
15,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
48.24
47.83
24.37
26.81
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
35.68
35.36
18
16.67
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,04,708
50,44,738
73,12,538
40,93,630
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
51.75
52.16
75.62
73.18
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38.27
38.58
55.91
45.47
PBIDTM(%)
4.48
5.19
9.25
9.23
PBDTM(%)
1.11
2.34
6.49
6.58
PATM(%)
-3.47
-0.81
1.89
1.45
