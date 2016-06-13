Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
4.42
6.64
5.43
3.75
yoy growth (%)
-33.49
22.23
44.94
Raw materials
-2.36
-4.02
-2.84
-0.37
As % of sales
53.5
60.58
52.39
10
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.94
-0.76
-1.13
As % of sales
17.48
14.2
14
30.12
Other costs
-2.71
-1.47
-1.51
-2.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
61.48
22.23
27.92
58.2
Operating profit
-1.43
0.19
0.3
0.06
OPM
-32.47
2.97
5.67
1.66
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
0
-0.01
Interest expense
-4.47
-0.25
-0.03
-0.02
Other income
0.08
0.08
0.24
0.16
Profit before tax
-5.92
-0.08
0.51
0.18
Taxes
0.01
0.01
-0.09
-0.02
Tax rate
-0.23
-20.67
-18.16
-16.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.91
-0.06
0.41
0.15
Exceptional items
-26.89
0.02
-0.17
0.03
Net profit
-32.8
-0.03
0.24
0.18
yoy growth (%)
82,945.37
-116.26
31.08
NPM
-742.1
-0.59
4.46
4.93
