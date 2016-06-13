iifl-logo-icon 1
MW Unitexx Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.79
(-4.79%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

4.42

6.64

5.43

3.75

yoy growth (%)

-33.49

22.23

44.94

Raw materials

-2.36

-4.02

-2.84

-0.37

As % of sales

53.5

60.58

52.39

10

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.94

-0.76

-1.13

As % of sales

17.48

14.2

14

30.12

Other costs

-2.71

-1.47

-1.51

-2.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

61.48

22.23

27.92

58.2

Operating profit

-1.43

0.19

0.3

0.06

OPM

-32.47

2.97

5.67

1.66

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

0

-0.01

Interest expense

-4.47

-0.25

-0.03

-0.02

Other income

0.08

0.08

0.24

0.16

Profit before tax

-5.92

-0.08

0.51

0.18

Taxes

0.01

0.01

-0.09

-0.02

Tax rate

-0.23

-20.67

-18.16

-16.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.91

-0.06

0.41

0.15

Exceptional items

-26.89

0.02

-0.17

0.03

Net profit

-32.8

-0.03

0.24

0.18

yoy growth (%)

82,945.37

-116.26

31.08

NPM

-742.1

-0.59

4.46

4.93

