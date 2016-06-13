MW Unitexx Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-5.92
-0.08
0.51
0.18
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.09
-0.02
Working capital
-8.87
-9.72
0.57
Other operating items
Operating
-14.89
-9.89
0.97
Capital expenditure
-0.08
0.3
-0.23
Free cash flow
-14.97
-9.59
0.74
Equity raised
51.23
51.31
454.64
Investing
0
0
7.19
Financing
13.34
80.26
86.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
49.6
121.98
549.26
