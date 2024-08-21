iifl-logo-icon 1
MW Unitexx Ltd Share Price

1.79
(-4.79%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

MW Unitexx Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

1.79

Prev. Close

1.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.79

Day's Low

1.79

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

MW Unitexx Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

MW Unitexx Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

MW Unitexx Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:39 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.16%

Non-Promoter- 17.31%

Institutions: 17.31%

Non-Institutions: 36.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MW Unitexx Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

13.08

13.08

13.08

243.4

Preference Capital

195.65

195.65

195.65

0

Reserves

-7.19

25.62

25.66

-4.9

Net Worth

201.54

234.35

234.39

238.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

4.42

6.64

5.43

3.75

yoy growth (%)

-33.49

22.23

44.94

Raw materials

-2.36

-4.02

-2.84

-0.37

As % of sales

53.5

60.58

52.39

10

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.94

-0.76

-1.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-5.92

-0.08

0.51

0.18

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.1

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.01

0.01

-0.09

-0.02

Working capital

-8.87

-9.72

0.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.49

22.23

44.94

Op profit growth

-826.69

-35.93

392.84

EBIT growth

-930.7

-67.82

165.34

Net profit growth

82,945.37

-116.26

31.08

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,062.2

892.42

1,019.89

864.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,062.2

892.42

1,019.89

864.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.96

48.25

34.77

16.3

MW Unitexx Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT MW Unitexx Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice Chairman

Warij A Kasilwal

Chairman

Mukul S Kasilwal

Director

G Banerjee

Whole Time Director & CFO

M Hudli

Director

Rekha S Jagdale

Independent Director

Vinay Parekh

Addtnl Independent Director

Shyamala Ananthraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MW Unitexx Ltd

Summary

MW Unitexx Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of various uniform fabrics in India and Europe. It provides various fabrics, including uniform fabrics, workday wear fabrics, and corporate-wear fabrics for army, navy, and several schools and institutions. The company also offers poly-cotton, polyester, and cotton work wear fabrics; and protective wear fabrics comprising fire retardant, chemical protective, anti-bacterial, antistatic, and water repellent fabrics. In addition, it provides ready-to-wear school uniforms under the Medallion brand name; and ready-to-wear institutional uniforms under the WorkStarr brand name for schools, automotive, airlines, infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, retail, and government office industries. MW Unitexx sells its products through a distribution network of dealers. The company was incorporated in the year 2000. The company was formerly known as S. Kumars Unitexx Ltd. and changed its name to MW Unitexx Limited in November 2011. MW Unitexx Limited is based in Mumbai, India.
