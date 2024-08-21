SectorRetail
Open₹1.79
Prev. Close₹1.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.79
Day's Low₹1.79
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
13.08
13.08
13.08
243.4
Preference Capital
195.65
195.65
195.65
0
Reserves
-7.19
25.62
25.66
-4.9
Net Worth
201.54
234.35
234.39
238.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
4.42
6.64
5.43
3.75
yoy growth (%)
-33.49
22.23
44.94
Raw materials
-2.36
-4.02
-2.84
-0.37
As % of sales
53.5
60.58
52.39
10
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.94
-0.76
-1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-5.92
-0.08
0.51
0.18
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.1
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
0.01
-0.09
-0.02
Working capital
-8.87
-9.72
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.49
22.23
44.94
Op profit growth
-826.69
-35.93
392.84
EBIT growth
-930.7
-67.82
165.34
Net profit growth
82,945.37
-116.26
31.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,062.2
892.42
1,019.89
864.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,062.2
892.42
1,019.89
864.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.96
48.25
34.77
16.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice Chairman
Warij A Kasilwal
Chairman
Mukul S Kasilwal
Director
G Banerjee
Whole Time Director & CFO
M Hudli
Director
Rekha S Jagdale
Independent Director
Vinay Parekh
Addtnl Independent Director
Shyamala Ananthraman
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by MW Unitexx Ltd
Summary
MW Unitexx Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of various uniform fabrics in India and Europe. It provides various fabrics, including uniform fabrics, workday wear fabrics, and corporate-wear fabrics for army, navy, and several schools and institutions. The company also offers poly-cotton, polyester, and cotton work wear fabrics; and protective wear fabrics comprising fire retardant, chemical protective, anti-bacterial, antistatic, and water repellent fabrics. In addition, it provides ready-to-wear school uniforms under the Medallion brand name; and ready-to-wear institutional uniforms under the WorkStarr brand name for schools, automotive, airlines, infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, retail, and government office industries. MW Unitexx sells its products through a distribution network of dealers. The company was incorporated in the year 2000. The company was formerly known as S. Kumars Unitexx Ltd. and changed its name to MW Unitexx Limited in November 2011. MW Unitexx Limited is based in Mumbai, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.