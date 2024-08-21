MW Unitexx Ltd Summary

MW Unitexx Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of various uniform fabrics in India and Europe. It provides various fabrics, including uniform fabrics, workday wear fabrics, and corporate-wear fabrics for army, navy, and several schools and institutions. The company also offers poly-cotton, polyester, and cotton work wear fabrics; and protective wear fabrics comprising fire retardant, chemical protective, anti-bacterial, antistatic, and water repellent fabrics. In addition, it provides ready-to-wear school uniforms under the Medallion brand name; and ready-to-wear institutional uniforms under the WorkStarr brand name for schools, automotive, airlines, infrastructure, manufacturing, hospitality, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, fast moving consumer goods, retail, and government office industries. MW Unitexx sells its products through a distribution network of dealers. The company was incorporated in the year 2000. The company was formerly known as S. Kumars Unitexx Ltd. and changed its name to MW Unitexx Limited in November 2011. MW Unitexx Limited is based in Mumbai, India.