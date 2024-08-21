iifl-logo-icon 1
MW Unitexx Ltd Quarterly Results

1.79
(-4.79%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

228.32

225.64

290.13

294.58

247.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

228.32

225.64

290.13

294.58

247.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.2

1.94

0.58

6.81

2.4

Total Income

229.52

227.59

290.71

301.39

250.27

Total Expenditure

211.08

208.39

270.35

298.18

230.65

PBIDT

18.45

19.2

20.36

3.21

19.62

Interest

4.57

11.18

7.96

14.05

7.65

PBDT

13.88

8.02

12.4

-10.84

11.97

Depreciation

7.31

7.27

7.53

8.7

8.54

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.13

0

5.58

7.84

4.22

Deferred Tax

0

5.54

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

5.43

-4.8

-0.71

-27.38

-0.79

Minority Interest After NP

-0.2

-0.56

-0.35

0.18

-0.35

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.63

-4.24

-0.36

-27.56

-0.45

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.12

0

0.53

-16.34

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.75

-4.24

-0.89

-11.22

-0.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.59

-4.21

-0.36

-27.36

-0.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.07

10.07

10.07

10.07

10.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

34,06,362

34,06,362

34,06,362

34,06,362

34,06,362

Public Shareholding (%)

26.05

26.05

26.05

26.05

26.05

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

46,65,030

46,65,030

46,65,030

46,65,030

46,65,030

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

48.24

48.24

48.24

48.24

48.24

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

35.68

35.68

35.68

35.68

35.68

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

50,04,708

50,04,708

50,04,708

50,04,708

50,04,708

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

51.76

51.76

51.76

51.76

51.76

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

38.27

38.27

38.27

38.27

38.27

PBIDTM(%)

8.08

8.5

7.01

1.08

7.91

PBDTM(%)

6.07

3.55

4.27

-3.67

4.82

PATM(%)

2.37

-2.12

-0.24

-9.29

-0.31

