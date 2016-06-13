iifl-logo-icon 1
1.79
(-4.79%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.02

-12.49

18.02

Op profit growth

-3,345.66

-103.03

-6.29

EBIT growth

222.8

-80.76

16.97

Net profit growth

443.18

-134.86

52.38

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.65

-0.2

5.97

7.52

EBIT margin

3.91

1.44

6.57

6.62

Net profit margin

-3.4

-0.74

1.87

1.45

RoCE

4.94

1.54

9.14

RoNW

-4.4

-0.68

1.9

RoA

-1.07

-0.19

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

19.22

20.95

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-69.09

-34.96

-9.45

-19.08

Book value per share

180.89

227.66

253.24

411.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0.58

0.46

P/CEPS

-0.11

-0.12

-1.18

-0.5

P/B

-0.59

0.13

0.19

0.02

EV/EBIDTA

8.29

14.79

5.74

4.94

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-265.44

-2.61

-47.04

-59.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.93

74.58

69.26

Inventory days

81.55

103.49

87.64

Creditor days

-64.26

-65.23

-63.46

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.16

-0.5

-2.38

-2.5

Net debt / equity

3.35

2.64

2.09

1.59

Net debt / op. profit

10.18

-328.23

8.78

6.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-67.31

-73.36

-59.92

-55.39

Employee costs

-16.16

-15.41

-14.4

-16.1

Other costs

-10.86

-11.42

-19.69

-20.97

