|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.02
-12.49
18.02
Op profit growth
-3,345.66
-103.03
-6.29
EBIT growth
222.8
-80.76
16.97
Net profit growth
443.18
-134.86
52.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.65
-0.2
5.97
7.52
EBIT margin
3.91
1.44
6.57
6.62
Net profit margin
-3.4
-0.74
1.87
1.45
RoCE
4.94
1.54
9.14
RoNW
-4.4
-0.68
1.9
RoA
-1.07
-0.19
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
19.22
20.95
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-69.09
-34.96
-9.45
-19.08
Book value per share
180.89
227.66
253.24
411.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0.58
0.46
P/CEPS
-0.11
-0.12
-1.18
-0.5
P/B
-0.59
0.13
0.19
0.02
EV/EBIDTA
8.29
14.79
5.74
4.94
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-265.44
-2.61
-47.04
-59.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.93
74.58
69.26
Inventory days
81.55
103.49
87.64
Creditor days
-64.26
-65.23
-63.46
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.16
-0.5
-2.38
-2.5
Net debt / equity
3.35
2.64
2.09
1.59
Net debt / op. profit
10.18
-328.23
8.78
6.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.31
-73.36
-59.92
-55.39
Employee costs
-16.16
-15.41
-14.4
-16.1
Other costs
-10.86
-11.42
-19.69
-20.97
