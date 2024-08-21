MW Unitexx Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
744.09
767.63
664.82
764.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
744.09
767.63
664.82
764.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.73
8.14
5.15
32.43
Total Income
747.82
775.77
669.96
796.46
Total Expenditure
689.8
730.94
653.79
723.8
PBIDT
58
44.83
16.15
72.66
Interest
23.7
21.68
20.96
14.13
PBDT
34.29
23.14
-4.8
58.52
Depreciation
22.11
24.68
21.82
21.62
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
12.26
7.73
-4.05
15.96
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.07
-9.27
-22.59
20.95
Minority Interest After NP
-1.1
-1
-0.5
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.02
-8.25
-22.07
20.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0.01
0.31
7.23
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1
-8.56
-29.3
20.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.01
-8.19
-21.93
20.8
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.06
10.06
10.06
10.06
Public Shareholding (Number)
34,06,362
34,06,362
34,06,362
34,06,362
Public Shareholding (%)
26.04
26.04
26.04
26.04
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,65,030
46,65,030
46,25,000
23,57,200
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
48.24
48.24
48.24
24.37
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
35.68
35.68
35.68
18.03
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
50,04,708
50,04,708
50,04,708
73,12,538
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
51.75
51.75
51.75
75.62
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38.27
38.27
38.27
55.91
PBIDTM(%)
7.79
5.84
2.43
9.5
PBDTM(%)
4.6
3.01
-0.72
7.66
PATM(%)
0
-1.2
-3.39
2.74
