Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.52
10.52
10.52
10.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.54
-4.57
-4.58
-4.62
Net Worth
5.98
5.95
5.94
5.9
Minority Interest
Debt
0.06
3.27
1
0.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.1
0.1
0.1
Total Liabilities
6.06
9.32
7.04
6.79
Fixed Assets
0.75
0.78
5.43
5.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.84
1.84
1.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.31
6.67
-0.44
-0.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.01
0.01
0.15
Debtor Days
11.82
99.7
Other Current Assets
5.35
6.7
2.86
3.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.02
-1.85
-4.03
Creditor Days
2,187.39
2,678.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-1.46
0
Cash
0
0.02
0.21
0.14
Total Assets
6.06
9.31
7.04
6.81
