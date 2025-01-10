iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Balance Sheet

11.85
(-4.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.52

10.52

10.52

10.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.54

-4.57

-4.58

-4.62

Net Worth

5.98

5.95

5.94

5.9

Minority Interest

Debt

0.06

3.27

1

0.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0.1

0.1

0.1

Total Liabilities

6.06

9.32

7.04

6.79

Fixed Assets

0.75

0.78

5.43

5.5

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.84

1.84

1.84

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.31

6.67

-0.44

-0.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.42

0.01

0.01

0.15

Debtor Days

11.82

99.7

Other Current Assets

5.35

6.7

2.86

3.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.44

-0.02

-1.85

-4.03

Creditor Days

2,187.39

2,678.83

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-1.46

0

Cash

0

0.02

0.21

0.14

Total Assets

6.06

9.31

7.04

6.81

Naksh Precious : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.