Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.79
(-0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:54:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.3

0.54

2.85

16.64

yoy growth (%)

-43.78

-80.74

-82.86

13.32

Raw materials

0

-0.54

-8.89

-15.89

As % of sales

0

99.01

311.91

95.51

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

-0.22

As % of sales

14.22

3.4

0.98

1.35

Other costs

-0.13

-0.24

-0.21

-0.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.28

43.99

7.54

2.56

Operating profit

0.12

-0.25

-6.28

0.09

OPM

40.49

-46.42

-220.44

0.56

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.09

-0.11

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.44

Other income

0

0

0

0.17

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.33

-6.39

-0.29

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

0

Tax rate

-20.83

0.59

0

1.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.03

-0.33

-6.39

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.03

-0.33

-6.39

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-111.82

-94.72

2,049.38

-888.85

NPM

12.92

-61.44

-224.19

-1.78

