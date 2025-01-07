Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.3
0.54
2.85
16.64
yoy growth (%)
-43.78
-80.74
-82.86
13.32
Raw materials
0
-0.54
-8.89
-15.89
As % of sales
0
99.01
311.91
95.51
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
-0.22
As % of sales
14.22
3.4
0.98
1.35
Other costs
-0.13
-0.24
-0.21
-0.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.28
43.99
7.54
2.56
Operating profit
0.12
-0.25
-6.28
0.09
OPM
40.49
-46.42
-220.44
0.56
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.09
-0.11
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.44
Other income
0
0
0
0.17
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.33
-6.39
-0.29
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
0
Tax rate
-20.83
0.59
0
1.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.33
-6.39
-0.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.03
-0.33
-6.39
-0.29
yoy growth (%)
-111.82
-94.72
2,049.38
-888.85
NPM
12.92
-61.44
-224.19
-1.78
