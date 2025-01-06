Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.33
-6.39
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.09
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-0.27
-6.34
-3.45
Other operating items
Operating
0.28
-0.68
-12.82
-3.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.28
-0.68
-12.82
-3.86
Equity raised
-9.23
-0.67
12.12
12.7
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.71
1.44
1.42
-4.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.24
0.08
0.71
4.52
