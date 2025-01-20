iifl-logo-icon 1
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Key Ratios

12.5
(1.30%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:27:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-83.08

-58.15

-57.36

-26.33

Op profit growth

-102.68

-94.91

-583.54

0.07

EBIT growth

-119.84

-97.62

-575.66

-1.95

Net profit growth

-101.06

-91.53

-12,036.93

356.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0.98

-6.17

-50.86

4.48

EBIT margin

3.12

-2.66

-46.92

4.2

Net profit margin

0.64

-10.28

-50.79

0.18

RoCE

0.39

-1.7

-38.84

6.11

RoNW

0.03

-2.76

-18.73

0.11

RoA

0.02

-1.63

-10.51

0.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.01

-0.9

-10.67

0.09

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.09

-1.11

-10.95

-0.22

Book value per share

4.82

7.72

8.63

19.84

Valuation ratios

P/E

3,180

-28.16

-0.96

118.11

P/CEPS

-332.22

-22.7

-0.94

-46.73

P/B

6.58

3.28

1.19

0.53

EV/EBIDTA

260.82

-1,991.03

-2.45

13.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-60.12

-0.38

-0.12

-46.86

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,049.04

264.54

206.2

106.84

Inventory days

0

28.41

163

126.72

Creditor days

-1,566.54

-349.34

-118.2

-78.25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.06

0.34

11.92

-1.08

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.43

0.81

0.71

Net debt / op. profit

253.12

-6.15

-0.65

6.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.65

-101.33

-147.83

-93.25

Employee costs

-5.3

-0.32

-0.77

-0.89

Other costs

-30.05

-4.52

-2.25

-1.37

