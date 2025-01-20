Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-83.08
-58.15
-57.36
-26.33
Op profit growth
-102.68
-94.91
-583.54
0.07
EBIT growth
-119.84
-97.62
-575.66
-1.95
Net profit growth
-101.06
-91.53
-12,036.93
356.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0.98
-6.17
-50.86
4.48
EBIT margin
3.12
-2.66
-46.92
4.2
Net profit margin
0.64
-10.28
-50.79
0.18
RoCE
0.39
-1.7
-38.84
6.11
RoNW
0.03
-2.76
-18.73
0.11
RoA
0.02
-1.63
-10.51
0.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.01
-0.9
-10.67
0.09
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.09
-1.11
-10.95
-0.22
Book value per share
4.82
7.72
8.63
19.84
Valuation ratios
P/E
3,180
-28.16
-0.96
118.11
P/CEPS
-332.22
-22.7
-0.94
-46.73
P/B
6.58
3.28
1.19
0.53
EV/EBIDTA
260.82
-1,991.03
-2.45
13.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-60.12
-0.38
-0.12
-46.86
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,049.04
264.54
206.2
106.84
Inventory days
0
28.41
163
126.72
Creditor days
-1,566.54
-349.34
-118.2
-78.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.06
0.34
11.92
-1.08
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.43
0.81
0.71
Net debt / op. profit
253.12
-6.15
-0.65
6.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.65
-101.33
-147.83
-93.25
Employee costs
-5.3
-0.32
-0.77
-0.89
Other costs
-30.05
-4.52
-2.25
-1.37
