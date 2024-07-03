iifl-logo-icon 1
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

12.98
(2.04%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

0.07

0.07

0.8

4.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.07

0.8

4.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0.12

0.34

Total Income

0.1

0.07

0.92

4.48

Total Expenditure

0.08

0.08

0.86

3.92

PBIDT

0.02

-0.01

0.06

0.56

Interest

0

0.01

0.01

0.35

PBDT

0.02

-0.02

0.06

0.21

Depreciation

0.03

0.06

0.12

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.01

-0.08

-0.07

0.21

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.01

-0.08

-0.07

0.21

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.01

-0.08

-0.07

0.21

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-8.19

0

0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.52

10.52

10.52

6.58

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

28.57

-14.28

7.5

13.52

PBDTM(%)

28.57

-28.57

7.5

5.07

PATM(%)

-14.28

-114.28

-8.75

5.07

Naksh Precious: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

