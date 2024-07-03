Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
0.07
0.07
0.8
4.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.07
0.8
4.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0.12
0.34
Total Income
0.1
0.07
0.92
4.48
Total Expenditure
0.08
0.08
0.86
3.92
PBIDT
0.02
-0.01
0.06
0.56
Interest
0
0.01
0.01
0.35
PBDT
0.02
-0.02
0.06
0.21
Depreciation
0.03
0.06
0.12
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.01
-0.08
-0.07
0.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.01
-0.08
-0.07
0.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.01
-0.08
-0.07
0.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.01
-8.19
0
0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.52
10.52
10.52
6.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.57
-14.28
7.5
13.52
PBDTM(%)
28.57
-28.57
7.5
5.07
PATM(%)
-14.28
-114.28
-8.75
5.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.