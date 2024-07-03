iifl-logo-icon 1
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Share Price

12.9
(2.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:46:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12
  • Day's High13.2
  • 52 Wk High26.01
  • Prev. Close12.6
  • Day's Low11.97
  • 52 Wk Low 7.99
  • Turnover (lac)1.99
  • P/E46.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.9
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.57
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:57 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.44%

Non-Promoter- 72.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.52

10.52

10.52

10.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.54

-4.57

-4.58

-4.62

Net Worth

5.98

5.95

5.94

5.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.3

0.54

2.85

16.64

yoy growth (%)

-43.78

-80.74

-82.86

13.32

Raw materials

0

-0.54

-8.89

-15.89

As % of sales

0

99.01

311.91

95.51

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.05

-0.33

-6.39

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.07

-0.09

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

0

Working capital

0.31

-0.27

-6.34

-3.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-43.78

-80.74

-82.86

13.32

Op profit growth

-149.03

-95.94

-6,779.33

-88.81

EBIT growth

-118.82

-94.86

-4,264.74

-79.68

Net profit growth

-111.82

-94.72

2,049.38

-888.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0.09

0.98

5.78

13.82

40.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.09

0.98

5.78

13.82

40.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.13

0.34

0.73

1

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Atul Kumar Jain

Executive Director

Satender Jain

Executive Director

Vandana Jain

Company Secretary

Muskan Kachhawaha

Additional Director

Vinit Picha

Additional Director

Subhashchandra Damodar Malwadkar

Managing Director

Sneha Vispute

Whole Time Director & CFO

Abhijeet Sonawane

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Naksh Precious Metals Ltd

Summary

Naksh Precious Metals Limited was formerly incorporated in Delhi, as Vaksons Automobiles Private Limited, on February 20, 2003, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Vaksons Automobiles Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to Company on December 24, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Vaksons Automobiles Limited to Naksh Precious Metals Limited in October, 2023. The Company is an authorized dealer of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), and spare parts for Force Motors Ltd. Today, the company operates three different showrooms of Force Motors Ltd., namely at Sonepat, Panipat, and Gohana, within the State of Haryana. It also operates an in house service center / workshop at Sonepat, for the servicing and other after sales needs of the customers.Apart from the vehicle dealership business, the Company is involved in trading of vehicle spare parts and utilities of branded as well as generic products forming part of the auto value chain. The Company recently incorporated a subsidiary company in the name of Vaksons Metaplast Private Limited, to undertake trading in auto parts, HDPE, and LDPE Polymer, aluminium scarp, and other metal and plastic items on a larger scale with good trading margins.In 2003, the Company started a dealership of M/s Bajaj Tempo,
Company FAQs

What is the Naksh Precious Metals Ltd share price today?

The Naksh Precious Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is ₹13.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is 46.67 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naksh Precious Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is ₹7.99 and ₹26.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd?

Naksh Precious Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.29%, 3 Years at -32.98%, 1 Year at -37.03%, 6 Month at 31.39%, 3 Month at 28.44% and 1 Month at 35.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.55 %

