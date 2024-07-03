Summary

Naksh Precious Metals Limited was formerly incorporated in Delhi, as Vaksons Automobiles Private Limited, on February 20, 2003, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Vaksons Automobiles Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to Company on December 24, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Vaksons Automobiles Limited to Naksh Precious Metals Limited in October, 2023. The Company is an authorized dealer of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), and spare parts for Force Motors Ltd. Today, the company operates three different showrooms of Force Motors Ltd., namely at Sonepat, Panipat, and Gohana, within the State of Haryana. It also operates an in house service center / workshop at Sonepat, for the servicing and other after sales needs of the customers.Apart from the vehicle dealership business, the Company is involved in trading of vehicle spare parts and utilities of branded as well as generic products forming part of the auto value chain. The Company recently incorporated a subsidiary company in the name of Vaksons Metaplast Private Limited, to undertake trading in auto parts, HDPE, and LDPE Polymer, aluminium scarp, and other metal and plastic items on a larger scale with good trading margins.In 2003, the Company started a dealership of M/s Bajaj Tempo,

Read More