SectorRetail
Open₹12
Prev. Close₹12.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.99
Day's High₹13.2
Day's Low₹11.97
52 Week's High₹26.01
52 Week's Low₹7.99
Book Value₹5.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.57
P/E46.67
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.52
10.52
10.52
10.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.54
-4.57
-4.58
-4.62
Net Worth
5.98
5.95
5.94
5.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.3
0.54
2.85
16.64
yoy growth (%)
-43.78
-80.74
-82.86
13.32
Raw materials
0
-0.54
-8.89
-15.89
As % of sales
0
99.01
311.91
95.51
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.05
-0.33
-6.39
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.07
-0.09
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
0
Working capital
0.31
-0.27
-6.34
-3.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-43.78
-80.74
-82.86
13.32
Op profit growth
-149.03
-95.94
-6,779.33
-88.81
EBIT growth
-118.82
-94.86
-4,264.74
-79.68
Net profit growth
-111.82
-94.72
2,049.38
-888.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0.09
0.98
5.78
13.82
40.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.09
0.98
5.78
13.82
40.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.13
0.34
0.73
1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Atul Kumar Jain
Executive Director
Satender Jain
Executive Director
Vandana Jain
Company Secretary
Muskan Kachhawaha
Additional Director
Vinit Picha
Additional Director
Subhashchandra Damodar Malwadkar
Managing Director
Sneha Vispute
Whole Time Director & CFO
Abhijeet Sonawane
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Naksh Precious Metals Ltd
Summary
Naksh Precious Metals Limited was formerly incorporated in Delhi, as Vaksons Automobiles Private Limited, on February 20, 2003, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Vaksons Automobiles Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to Company on December 24, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Vaksons Automobiles Limited to Naksh Precious Metals Limited in October, 2023. The Company is an authorized dealer of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), and spare parts for Force Motors Ltd. Today, the company operates three different showrooms of Force Motors Ltd., namely at Sonepat, Panipat, and Gohana, within the State of Haryana. It also operates an in house service center / workshop at Sonepat, for the servicing and other after sales needs of the customers.Apart from the vehicle dealership business, the Company is involved in trading of vehicle spare parts and utilities of branded as well as generic products forming part of the auto value chain. The Company recently incorporated a subsidiary company in the name of Vaksons Metaplast Private Limited, to undertake trading in auto parts, HDPE, and LDPE Polymer, aluminium scarp, and other metal and plastic items on a larger scale with good trading margins.In 2003, the Company started a dealership of M/s Bajaj Tempo,
Read More
The Naksh Precious Metals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is ₹13.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is 46.67 and 2.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Naksh Precious Metals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Naksh Precious Metals Ltd is ₹7.99 and ₹26.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Naksh Precious Metals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.29%, 3 Years at -32.98%, 1 Year at -37.03%, 6 Month at 31.39%, 3 Month at 28.44% and 1 Month at 35.05%.
