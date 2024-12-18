Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To Change of Name of the company. 2. To Change/Alter the object of the company. 3. To Raising of Funds by issuance of Equity Shares/ Convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other equity linked securities (Securities) through permissible modes includes by way of a private placement, including through @ preferential issue or qualified institutions placement of Securities or any other method or mede as may be permitted under applicable laws, including the companies act 2013 read with the rules notified thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and disclosure requiréments) Regulations, 2018, and to approve ancillary actions for the above mentioned fund raising subject to such regulatory/Statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders in this regards. 4. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss, with the permission of the chair. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024) Please attached herewith Outcome of Board Meeting held on 21/12/2024. Kindly take the same on your record. Thank you. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 21/12/2024)

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended September 30 2024 and other items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14 November, 2024 for consideration of quarterly and half yearly Financial Results for period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 and thereon and any other business with permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024, along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Increase in Authorised Share capital of the Company from the Existing Authorised Share capital. 02. To Raising of Funds by issuance of Equity Shares/ Convertible bonds/ debentures/ warrants/ preference shares/ any other equity linked securities (Securities). 03. 3. Any other business as the Board deemed fit to discuss with the permission of the chair. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 06th July,2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 105, 1st Floor, Barodia Tower, Plot No 12, D Block, Central Market, Prashant Vihar, North West, New Delhi - 110085. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/07/2024)

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 In continuation of our letter dated May 17, 2024, pursuant to regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May 2024, inter alia considered and approved as attached. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Appointment of Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Naksh Precious Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the expansion & diversification plan of the Company in the business of Real Estate Developer and Agro processing and trading subject to receipt of applicable approvals as may be required and subject to the approval of members. In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on Saturday, 02nd March, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 105, 1st Floor, Barodia Tower, Plot No 12, D Block, Central Market, Prashant Vihar, North West, New Delhi - 110085 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024)

