Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
0.07
0.02
0.07
0.31
0.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.02
0.07
0.31
0.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.1
0
0.13
0
Total Income
0.07
0.11
0.07
0.44
0.8
Total Expenditure
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.3
0.77
PBIDT
0.01
0.04
0.01
0.14
0.03
Interest
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
0
PBDT
0
0.05
0.01
0.13
0.03
Depreciation
0.03
0.01
0.04
0.05
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
0.04
-0.03
0.06
-0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
0.04
-0.03
0.06
-0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
0.04
-0.03
0.06
-0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
0.03
-0.03
0.06
-2.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.36
12.36
12.36
10.52
6.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.28
200
14.28
45.16
3.75
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-42.85
200
-42.85
19.35
-2.5
