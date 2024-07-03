Naksh Precious Metals Ltd Summary

Naksh Precious Metals Limited was formerly incorporated in Delhi, as Vaksons Automobiles Private Limited, on February 20, 2003, with the Registrar of Companies. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company, and the name of the Company was changed to Vaksons Automobiles Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was granted to Company on December 24, 2014, issued by Registrar of Companies. Further, the name of the Company was changed from Vaksons Automobiles Limited to Naksh Precious Metals Limited in October, 2023. The Company is an authorized dealer of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Multi Utility Vehicles (MUV), Small Commercial Vehicles (SCV), and spare parts for Force Motors Ltd. Today, the company operates three different showrooms of Force Motors Ltd., namely at Sonepat, Panipat, and Gohana, within the State of Haryana. It also operates an in house service center / workshop at Sonepat, for the servicing and other after sales needs of the customers.Apart from the vehicle dealership business, the Company is involved in trading of vehicle spare parts and utilities of branded as well as generic products forming part of the auto value chain. The Company recently incorporated a subsidiary company in the name of Vaksons Metaplast Private Limited, to undertake trading in auto parts, HDPE, and LDPE Polymer, aluminium scarp, and other metal and plastic items on a larger scale with good trading margins.In 2003, the Company started a dealership of M/s Bajaj Tempo, a commercial vehicle manufacturer. Later, a new dealership with Force Motors Ltd. (formed out of Bajaj Tempo), a commercial vehicle manufacturer, started in 2006. The Company started new showroom in 2011 at Gohana, in Sonepat District of Haryana. One more store room was opened at Panipat in 2012. With the aim of diversification, Company started the business of trading of spare parts in 2014.In October 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 24,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.24 Crore. The Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Vaksons Metaplast Private Limited in 2016.In 2022-23, the Company changed its main objects of the business to carry on the business of importers, exporters, manufacturers, purchasing, processing, buyers, sellers, dealers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, commission agents, traders, assemblers, designers, cutters, polishers, and labour job in all kind of metals, gold, silver including gold and silver jewellery, ornaments, utensils, cut and uncutdiamonds, including industrials grades, precious stones, semi-precious stone, pearls and diamonds studded jewellery ornaments, pearl and diamonds jewellery, trading of metal and casting etc. and other valuable articles.