AGM 26/09/2024 Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Submission of Scrutinizers report of 21st AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 - Proceedings of 21st AGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)