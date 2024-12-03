iifl-logo-icon 1
Nazara Technologies Ltd Dividend

1,000.5
(0.29%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:09:55 PM

Nazara Technolo. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Nazara Technolo.: Related News

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

Nazara Tech acquires 60% stake in Funky Monkeys

3 Dec 2024|09:25 AM

This company said that the acquisition includes a 60% stake in Funky Monkeys Play Centres Private Ltd for ₹43.7 Crore.

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 3rd December 2024

3 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Torrent Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

Nazara Tech completes ₹150 Crore investment in Moonshine Tech

27 Sep 2024|02:42 PM

The company said that ₹592.26 Crore will be paid in cash, while ₹239.25 Crore will be paid through a share transfer, resulting in a 3.17% holding in Nazara.

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

Nazara Technologies raises stake in Sportskeeda parent

19 Sep 2024|12:25 PM

The funds raised would be used for strategic acquisitions and business expansion, improving Nazara's potential to seize fresh growth opportunities.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

Nazara Tech picks up 15.86% stake in Stan for $2.2 million

12 Sep 2024|01:40 PM

Stan raised $2.7 million in January of this year from Aptos Labs, Maelstrom Fund, and other investors.

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 12th September 2024

12 Sep 2024|10:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, etc.

