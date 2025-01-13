iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

6.86
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:41:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.9

17.03

17.03

17.03

Preference Capital

33.19

29.45

72.69

69.75

Reserves

2.29

-9.26

-54.26

-27.85

Net Worth

60.38

37.22

35.46

58.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

60.38

37.22

35.46

58.93

Fixed Assets

0.25

0.1

0.07

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

17.4

2.32

2.32

4.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

41.7

34.71

32.94

54.09

Inventories

0.31

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

5.56

2.9

0.15

0.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

38.85

35.51

55.11

76.61

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.02

-3.7

-22.32

-22.67

Cash

1.05

0.13

0.14

0.35

Total Assets

60.4

37.26

35.47

58.92

Newtime Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.