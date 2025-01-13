Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.9
17.03
17.03
17.03
Preference Capital
33.19
29.45
72.69
69.75
Reserves
2.29
-9.26
-54.26
-27.85
Net Worth
60.38
37.22
35.46
58.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
60.38
37.22
35.46
58.93
Fixed Assets
0.25
0.1
0.07
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.4
2.32
2.32
4.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
41.7
34.71
32.94
54.09
Inventories
0.31
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
5.56
2.9
0.15
0.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
38.85
35.51
55.11
76.61
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.02
-3.7
-22.32
-22.67
Cash
1.05
0.13
0.14
0.35
Total Assets
60.4
37.26
35.47
58.92
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.