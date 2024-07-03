Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.73
1.46
3.23
2.09
1.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.73
1.46
3.23
2.09
1.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.59
7.21
0
0
Total Income
1.92
2.05
10.44
2.09
1.5
Total Expenditure
1.67
1.36
1.35
0.75
0.53
PBIDT
0.26
0.7
9.09
1.34
0.97
Interest
1.22
1.19
1.15
1.06
1.03
PBDT
-0.97
-0.49
7.94
0.28
-0.06
Depreciation
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.97
-0.51
7.93
0.27
-0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.18
-0.66
7.82
0
-0.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
6.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.18
-0.66
1.5
0
-0.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.01
0.46
0
-0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.48
52.48
17.03
17.03
17.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.02
47.94
281.42
64.11
64.66
PBDTM(%)
-56.06
-33.56
245.82
13.39
-4
PATM(%)
-56.06
-34.93
245.51
12.91
-4.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.