Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

7.9
(-3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.73

1.46

3.23

2.09

1.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.73

1.46

3.23

2.09

1.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.59

7.21

0

0

Total Income

1.92

2.05

10.44

2.09

1.5

Total Expenditure

1.67

1.36

1.35

0.75

0.53

PBIDT

0.26

0.7

9.09

1.34

0.97

Interest

1.22

1.19

1.15

1.06

1.03

PBDT

-0.97

-0.49

7.94

0.28

-0.06

Depreciation

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.97

-0.51

7.93

0.27

-0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.18

-0.66

7.82

0

-0.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

6.32

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.18

-0.66

1.5

0

-0.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.01

0.46

0

-0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.48

52.48

17.03

17.03

17.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.02

47.94

281.42

64.11

64.66

PBDTM(%)

-56.06

-33.56

245.82

13.39

-4

PATM(%)

-56.06

-34.93

245.51

12.91

-4.66

