iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

6.51
(-1.36%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:38:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-58.97

19.34

284.44

-17.38

EBIT growth

-58.99

20.53

279.36

-176.18

Net profit growth

-54.75

171.21

85.06

-419.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-2,856.93

0

0

EBIT margin

0

-2,860.9

0

0

Net profit margin

0

-12,901.46

0

0

RoCE

-0.28

-1

-1.49

-0.5

RoNW

-1.04

-2.15

-0.75

-0.54

RoA

-0.35

-1.13

-0.75

-0.52

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.26

-0.89

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.34

-0.75

-0.27

-0.15

Book value per share

7.94

8.29

9.17

9.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

1,302.26

0

0

Inventory days

0

89,305.77

0

0

Creditor days

-1.56

-1.24

-1.53

-2.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.39

0.95

0.99

0.32

Net debt / equity

1.99

1.82

-0.07

-0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-231.15

-90.66

5.12

18.93

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

-1,657.72

0

0

Other costs

0

-1,299.2

0

0

Newtime Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.