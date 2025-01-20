Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-58.97
19.34
284.44
-17.38
EBIT growth
-58.99
20.53
279.36
-176.18
Net profit growth
-54.75
171.21
85.06
-419.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-2,856.93
0
0
EBIT margin
0
-2,860.9
0
0
Net profit margin
0
-12,901.46
0
0
RoCE
-0.28
-1
-1.49
-0.5
RoNW
-1.04
-2.15
-0.75
-0.54
RoA
-0.35
-1.13
-0.75
-0.52
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.26
-0.89
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.34
-0.75
-0.27
-0.15
Book value per share
7.94
8.29
9.17
9.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
1,302.26
0
0
Inventory days
0
89,305.77
0
0
Creditor days
-1.56
-1.24
-1.53
-2.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.39
0.95
0.99
0.32
Net debt / equity
1.99
1.82
-0.07
-0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-231.15
-90.66
5.12
18.93
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
-1,657.72
0
0
Other costs
0
-1,299.2
0
0
