Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
4.19
2.89
0
0
0.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.19
2.89
0
0
0.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.22
0
0.1
0
Total Income
4.19
3.11
0
0.1
0.09
Total Expenditure
1.65
1.3
1.39
0.73
7.98
PBIDT
2.54
1.81
-1.39
-0.63
-7.9
Interest
3.09
2.75
2.45
2.46
2.19
PBDT
-0.55
-0.95
-3.84
-3.09
-10.09
Depreciation
0.02
0.01
0
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.57
-0.95
-3.84
-3.1
-10.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.11
-0.73
-4.2
-3.1
-11.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.22
-0.04
0.1
-5.81
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.11
-0.95
-4.16
-3.2
-5.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
-0.04
-0.25
-0.18
-0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.03
17.03
17.03
17.03
17.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
60.62
62.62
0
0
-9,875
PBDTM(%)
-13.12
-32.87
0
0
-12,612.5
PATM(%)
-13.6
-32.87
0
0
-12,612.5
