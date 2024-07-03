iifl-logo-icon 1
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

8.03
(0.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

4.19

2.89

0

0

0.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.19

2.89

0

0

0.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.22

0

0.1

0

Total Income

4.19

3.11

0

0.1

0.09

Total Expenditure

1.65

1.3

1.39

0.73

7.98

PBIDT

2.54

1.81

-1.39

-0.63

-7.9

Interest

3.09

2.75

2.45

2.46

2.19

PBDT

-0.55

-0.95

-3.84

-3.09

-10.09

Depreciation

0.02

0.01

0

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.57

-0.95

-3.84

-3.1

-10.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.11

-0.73

-4.2

-3.1

-11.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.22

-0.04

0.1

-5.81

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.11

-0.95

-4.16

-3.2

-5.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

-0.04

-0.25

-0.18

-0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.03

17.03

17.03

17.03

17.03

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

60.62

62.62

0

0

-9,875

PBDTM(%)

-13.12

-32.87

0

0

-12,612.5

PATM(%)

-13.6

-32.87

0

0

-12,612.5

