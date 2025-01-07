iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.9
(-3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.09

0.12

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-20.4

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

-1.64

-1.7

-0.6

As % of sales

0

1,657.72

1,361.94

0

Other costs

-0.76

-0.83

-1.07

-0.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

838.66

860.91

0

Operating profit

-1.14

-2.38

-2.65

-1.36

OPM

0

-2,396.39

-2,122.85

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-2.61

-2.31

-2.05

-1.83

Other income

0

0

1.64

0.02

Profit before tax

-3.75

-4.7

-3.06

-3.18

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.75

-4.7

-3.06

-3.18

Exceptional items

0.1

-1.57

0.48

0

Net profit

-3.65

-6.28

-2.57

-3.18

yoy growth (%)

-41.77

143.49

-18.96

67.35

NPM

0

-6,312.99

-2,063.79

0

Newtime Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.