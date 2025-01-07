Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.09
0.12
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-20.4
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
-1.64
-1.7
-0.6
As % of sales
0
1,657.72
1,361.94
0
Other costs
-0.76
-0.83
-1.07
-0.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
838.66
860.91
0
Operating profit
-1.14
-2.38
-2.65
-1.36
OPM
0
-2,396.39
-2,122.85
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-2.61
-2.31
-2.05
-1.83
Other income
0
0
1.64
0.02
Profit before tax
-3.75
-4.7
-3.06
-3.18
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.75
-4.7
-3.06
-3.18
Exceptional items
0.1
-1.57
0.48
0
Net profit
-3.65
-6.28
-2.57
-3.18
yoy growth (%)
-41.77
143.49
-18.96
67.35
NPM
0
-6,312.99
-2,063.79
0
