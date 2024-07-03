Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹8.74
Prev. Close₹8.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.76
Day's High₹8.8
Day's Low₹8.17
52 Week's High₹21.89
52 Week's Low₹7.79
Book Value₹0.5
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)438.76
P/E286.67
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.9
17.03
17.03
17.03
Preference Capital
33.19
29.45
72.69
69.75
Reserves
2.29
-9.26
-54.26
-27.85
Net Worth
60.38
37.22
35.46
58.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.09
0.12
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
-20.4
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.38
-1.64
-1.7
-0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.75
-4.7
-3.06
-3.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.03
1.48
4.36
3.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-20.4
0
0
Op profit growth
-51.94
-10.14
94.19
232.89
EBIT growth
-51.87
135.92
-24.82
227.64
Net profit growth
-41.77
143.49
-18.96
67.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7.42
3.39
0
0
0.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7.42
3.39
0
0
0.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.21
0.08
0
0.1
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Addtnl Independent Director
Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur
Additional Director
Vipul Gupta
Chairman & Exec. Director
Raj Singh Poonia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Annu
Independent Director
Sanjay Sharma
Non Executive Director
Manisha Goel
Non Executive Director
Manoj Kumar
Additional Executive Director.
Ajay Kumar Thakur
Reports by Newtime Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. (Formerly known Intra Infotech Limited) was incorporated in July, 1984. Presently, the Company is engaged in Real estate activities with Building of complete constructions and providing Legal & Professional services.The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tpa); ampicillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 30 tpa) and amoxycillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 90 tpa), at Ramnagar (Nainital district), Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue of 37.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 375 lac, in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.The company entered into a MoU in Sep.95 with Medicare Products, US, for the export of its products. The company expects to supply nearly 50% of its production. Medicare Products will market the companys products in south-east Asia, far-east Asia, middle-east Asia, Africa, and north and south America.During the year 2013-14, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd acquired 70.44% shares from the Outgoing Promoter of the Company and further acquired 4.44% shares from the general public through Open Offer which resulted in acquisition of 74.88% Equity Stake in the Company. Consequent to the above acquisition, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd became the New Promoters of the Company.
The Newtime Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.36 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is ₹438.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is 286.67 and 17.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newtime Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is ₹7.79 and ₹21.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.18%, 6 Month at -52.54%, 3 Month at -23.15% and 1 Month at 5.39%.
