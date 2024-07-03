Summary

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. (Formerly known Intra Infotech Limited) was incorporated in July, 1984. Presently, the Company is engaged in Real estate activities with Building of complete constructions and providing Legal & Professional services.The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tpa); ampicillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 30 tpa) and amoxycillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 90 tpa), at Ramnagar (Nainital district), Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue of 37.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 375 lac, in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.The company entered into a MoU in Sep.95 with Medicare Products, US, for the export of its products. The company expects to supply nearly 50% of its production. Medicare Products will market the companys products in south-east Asia, far-east Asia, middle-east Asia, Africa, and north and south America.During the year 2013-14, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd acquired 70.44% shares from the Outgoing Promoter of the Company and further acquired 4.44% shares from the general public through Open Offer which resulted in acquisition of 74.88% Equity Stake in the Company. Consequent to the above acquisition, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd became the New Promoters of the Company.

