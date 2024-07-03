iifl-logo-icon 1
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

8.36
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.74
  • Day's High8.8
  • 52 Wk High21.89
  • Prev. Close8.6
  • Day's Low8.17
  • 52 Wk Low 7.79
  • Turnover (lac)6.76
  • P/E286.67
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.5
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)438.76
  • Div. Yield0
Newtime Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

8.74

Prev. Close

8.6

Turnover(Lac.)

6.76

Day's High

8.8

Day's Low

8.17

52 Week's High

21.89

52 Week's Low

7.79

Book Value

0.5

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

438.76

P/E

286.67

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.01%

Non-Promoter- 2.88%

Institutions: 2.88%

Non-Institutions: 27.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.9

17.03

17.03

17.03

Preference Capital

33.19

29.45

72.69

69.75

Reserves

2.29

-9.26

-54.26

-27.85

Net Worth

60.38

37.22

35.46

58.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.09

0.12

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

-20.4

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.38

-1.64

-1.7

-0.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.75

-4.7

-3.06

-3.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.03

1.48

4.36

3.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-20.4

0

0

Op profit growth

-51.94

-10.14

94.19

232.89

EBIT growth

-51.87

135.92

-24.82

227.64

Net profit growth

-41.77

143.49

-18.96

67.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7.42

3.39

0

0

0.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7.42

3.39

0

0

0.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.21

0.08

0

0.1

0

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Addtnl Independent Director

Rajiv Kapur Kanika Kapur

Additional Director

Vipul Gupta

Chairman & Exec. Director

Raj Singh Poonia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Annu

Independent Director

Sanjay Sharma

Non Executive Director

Manisha Goel

Non Executive Director

Manoj Kumar

Additional Executive Director.

Ajay Kumar Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. (Formerly known Intra Infotech Limited) was incorporated in July, 1984. Presently, the Company is engaged in Real estate activities with Building of complete constructions and providing Legal & Professional services.The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tpa); ampicillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 30 tpa) and amoxycillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 90 tpa), at Ramnagar (Nainital district), Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue of 37.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 375 lac, in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.The company entered into a MoU in Sep.95 with Medicare Products, US, for the export of its products. The company expects to supply nearly 50% of its production. Medicare Products will market the companys products in south-east Asia, far-east Asia, middle-east Asia, Africa, and north and south America.During the year 2013-14, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd acquired 70.44% shares from the Outgoing Promoter of the Company and further acquired 4.44% shares from the general public through Open Offer which resulted in acquisition of 74.88% Equity Stake in the Company. Consequent to the above acquisition, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd became the New Promoters of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Newtime Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Newtime Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is ₹438.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is 286.67 and 17.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Newtime Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is ₹7.79 and ₹21.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd?

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -26.18%, 6 Month at -52.54%, 3 Month at -23.15% and 1 Month at 5.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Newtime Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.02 %
Institutions - 2.89 %
Public - 27.10 %

