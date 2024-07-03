Newtime Infrastructure Ltd. (Formerly known Intra Infotech Limited) was incorporated in July, 1984. Presently, the Company is engaged in Real estate activities with Building of complete constructions and providing Legal & Professional services.The company set up manufacturing facilities for the manufacture of bulk drugs like 6 amino penicillinic acid (inst. cap. : 120 tpa); ampicillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 30 tpa) and amoxycillin trihydrate (inst. cap. : 90 tpa), at Ramnagar (Nainital district), Uttar Pradesh. It came out with a public issue of 37.5 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 375 lac, in Apr.96 to part-finance the project.The company entered into a MoU in Sep.95 with Medicare Products, US, for the export of its products. The company expects to supply nearly 50% of its production. Medicare Products will market the companys products in south-east Asia, far-east Asia, middle-east Asia, Africa, and north and south America.During the year 2013-14, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd acquired 70.44% shares from the Outgoing Promoter of the Company and further acquired 4.44% shares from the general public through Open Offer which resulted in acquisition of 74.88% Equity Stake in the Company. Consequent to the above acquisition, M/s Futurevision Consultants Pvt. Ltd.& Faith Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd became the New Promoters of the Company.
