Newtime Infrastructure Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for Declaration of Bonus Shares to the Equity Shareholders of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders and any other matters. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting 1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital and altering the Memorandum of Association, subject to the approval of Members: Subject to approval of Members of the Company, the Board has proposed to increase the authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 25,20,00,000/-(Rupees Twenty Five Crore Twenty Lakhs) comprising of 19,20,00,000 (Nineteen Crore and Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 1/-(Rupee One) Each and 60,00,000 (Sixty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs. 10/- /-(Rupee Ten) each to Rs. 63,20,00,000/- (Rupees Sixty Three Crore Twenty lakhs) comprising of 57,20,00,000 (Fifty Seven Crore and Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of Rs. 1/-(Rupee One) Each and 60,00,000 (Sixty Lakhs) Preference Shares of Rs. 10/-/-(Rupee Ten) each. In order to reflect the proposed change in Authorised Share Capital, the Board proposed consequential alteration in Clause V i.e. Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association. Brief of alteration in MOA in terms of SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123, dated July 13, 2023, is attached as 2. Issue of Bonus Shares: Issue of 2 (Two) fully paid up bonus equity Shares for every 1 (One) existing fully paid up Equity Shares held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date. The Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Company will intimate the Record Date for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares, in due course of time. Further it is to be stated that the Company has 1,36,00,000 (One Crore Thirty Six Lakhs) outstanding Warrants. The said Warrant holders shall also be eligible for the bonus issue of equity shares post conversion of such warrants into Equity Shares. The Company shall also keep a reserve of Rs. 2,72,00,000/- (Rupees Two Crore Seventy Two Lakhs Rupees only) for the purpose of bonus issue of equity shares to the warrant holders, as the case may be, post conversion into equity shares by capitalisation of Securities Premium account and/or reserves & surplus. The Bonus Shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights of the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and either corporate action(s), recommended and declared after the issue and allotment of such Bonus Shares. The detailed disclosure as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13t July, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure-B. 3. Appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar (DIN: 08332775) as a Non-Executive & Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from April 11, 2024 as Annexure-C. 4. Took note of the resignation of Mr. Sri Kant (DIN-06951400), Independent Director of the Company w.e.f., closing of business hours of 11th April, 2024 due to his preoccupation with other professional activities. The details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13t July, 2023 is given in the enclosed Annexure-C. 5. Approved the Draft Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (Bearing No. 01/2024- 25) of the Company for the matters as mentioned in the Notice of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting The Board Meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M and concluded at 4:30 P.M Please find attachment of outcome of Board Meeting regarding the Resignation of Mr. Sri Kant from the Board of Directors of the company. Please Find attached herewith the copy of outcome of Board Meeting regarding the appointment of Mr. Manoj Kumar as additional Independent Director on the Board of the Company. In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, 11th April, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the matters motioned in the outcome annexed. Please find the attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024)