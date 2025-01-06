Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.75
-4.7
-3.06
-3.18
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.03
1.48
4.36
3.12
Other operating items
Operating
-4.79
-3.22
1.29
-0.06
Capital expenditure
0
0.01
-4.84
-4.45
Free cash flow
-4.79
-3.21
-3.54
-4.51
Equity raised
-45.77
-33.54
-28.61
70.63
Investing
-38.55
-5.57
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-89.11
-42.33
-32.15
66.12
