iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Newtime Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.36
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Newtime Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.75

-4.7

-3.06

-3.18

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.03

1.48

4.36

3.12

Other operating items

Operating

-4.79

-3.22

1.29

-0.06

Capital expenditure

0

0.01

-4.84

-4.45

Free cash flow

-4.79

-3.21

-3.54

-4.51

Equity raised

-45.77

-33.54

-28.61

70.63

Investing

-38.55

-5.57

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-89.11

-42.33

-32.15

66.12

Newtime Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Newtime Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.