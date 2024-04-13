|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Apr 2024
|8 May 2024
|Please find attached herewith the copy of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (Bearing No. 01/2024-25) of the Members of the Company. Newtime Infrastructure Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Please find attached herewith the copy of Newspaper Publication of the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (Bearing No. 01/2024-25) of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.04.2024) The details are attached in pdf. The details are attached in pdf. The details are attached in pdf. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024)
