Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and fifty paise only) per share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year. The said Final Dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.