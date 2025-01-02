|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|-
|1.5
|150
|Final
|Recommended the payment of Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50 (Rupee One and fifty paise only) per share on the face value of Rs. 1/- each for the financial year 2023-24, subject to approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). This is in addition to the Interim Dividend of Rs. 5.75 per equity share already declared and paid during the financial year. The said Final Dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of AGM.
|Dividend
|14 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|5.75
|575
|Interim 1
|Further, the Board in the said meeting also declared 1st Interim Dividend @ ? 5.75 (Rupees five and seventy five paise only) per equity share of face value of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2023-24. The said Interim Dividend shall be paid / dispatched within the prescribed timelines as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 to those equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the Register of Members / records of Depositories as beneficial owners of the equity shares as on Tuesday, the 27th February 2024, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
