Odyssey Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

97
(-3.15%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:49:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Odyssey Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.81

15.78

15.75

15.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.06

31.61

27.34

22.71

Net Worth

51.87

47.39

43.09

38.46

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.24

1.23

1.29

1.16

Total Liabilities

53.11

48.62

44.38

39.62

Fixed Assets

15.31

17.24

19.25

22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.05

0

Networking Capital

8.18

7.59

7.04

7.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.26

6.31

5.62

5.56

Debtor Days

90.46

122.32

Other Current Assets

2.32

2.76

3.31

3.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.13

-0.14

-0.11

Creditor Days

2.25

2.42

Other Current Liabilities

-2.28

-1.35

-1.75

-1.9

Cash

29.63

23.78

18.03

10.23

Total Assets

53.12

48.61

44.37

39.61

