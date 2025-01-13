Odyssey Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.81
15.78
15.75
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.06
31.61
27.34
22.71
Net Worth
51.87
47.39
43.09
38.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.24
1.23
1.29
1.16
Total Liabilities
53.11
48.62
44.38
39.62
Fixed Assets
15.31
17.24
19.25
22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.05
0
Networking Capital
8.18
7.59
7.04
7.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.26
6.31
5.62
5.56
Debtor Days
90.46
122.32
Other Current Assets
2.32
2.76
3.31
3.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.13
-0.14
-0.11
Creditor Days
2.25
2.42
Other Current Liabilities
-2.28
-1.35
-1.75
-1.9
Cash
29.63
23.78
18.03
10.23
Total Assets
53.12
48.61
44.37
39.61
