|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.67
16.59
17.64
13.65
yoy growth (%)
36.67
-5.98
29.23
14.63
Raw materials
0
0
-1.68
-0.64
As % of sales
0.02
0.04
9.55
4.75
Employee costs
-12.05
-9.48
-9.23
-6.83
As % of sales
53.15
57.16
52.35
50.04
Other costs
-1.96
-1.56
-2.06
-1.62
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8.68
9.43
11.68
11.9
Operating profit
8.64
5.53
4.65
4.54
OPM
38.13
33.35
26.39
33.29
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.62
-4.14
-0.94
Interest expense
0
-0.31
-0.5
-0.69
Other income
0.88
0.76
0.81
0.4
Profit before tax
6.37
2.35
0.82
3.31
Taxes
-1.77
-0.42
-0.37
-0.9
Tax rate
-27.84
-17.98
-44.93
-27.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.59
1.93
0.45
2.4
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.59
1.93
0.45
2.4
yoy growth (%)
138.02
325.88
-81.17
-6.45
NPM
20.27
11.64
2.56
17.63
