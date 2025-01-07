iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

108.25
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.67

16.59

17.64

13.65

yoy growth (%)

36.67

-5.98

29.23

14.63

Raw materials

0

0

-1.68

-0.64

As % of sales

0.02

0.04

9.55

4.75

Employee costs

-12.05

-9.48

-9.23

-6.83

As % of sales

53.15

57.16

52.35

50.04

Other costs

-1.96

-1.56

-2.06

-1.62

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8.68

9.43

11.68

11.9

Operating profit

8.64

5.53

4.65

4.54

OPM

38.13

33.35

26.39

33.29

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.62

-4.14

-0.94

Interest expense

0

-0.31

-0.5

-0.69

Other income

0.88

0.76

0.81

0.4

Profit before tax

6.37

2.35

0.82

3.31

Taxes

-1.77

-0.42

-0.37

-0.9

Tax rate

-27.84

-17.98

-44.93

-27.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.59

1.93

0.45

2.4

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.59

1.93

0.45

2.4

yoy growth (%)

138.02

325.88

-81.17

-6.45

NPM

20.27

11.64

2.56

17.63

