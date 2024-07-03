Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹102.65
Prev. Close₹109.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.43
Day's High₹109.9
Day's Low₹102.65
52 Week's High₹180.1
52 Week's Low₹61.8
Book Value₹33.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)166.76
P/E32.28
EPS3.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.81
15.78
15.75
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.06
31.61
27.34
22.71
Net Worth
51.87
47.39
43.09
38.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
22.67
16.59
17.64
13.65
yoy growth (%)
36.67
-5.98
29.23
14.63
Raw materials
0
0
-1.68
-0.64
As % of sales
0.02
0.04
9.55
4.75
Employee costs
-12.05
-9.48
-9.23
-6.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.37
2.35
0.82
3.31
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.62
-4.14
-0.94
Tax paid
-1.77
-0.42
-0.37
-0.9
Working capital
7.34
0.52
4.47
1.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.67
-5.98
29.23
14.63
Op profit growth
56.26
18.79
2.46
12.28
EBIT growth
139.01
101.39
-66.93
-3.73
Net profit growth
138.02
325.88
-81.17
-6.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
3.47
3.95
2.09
1.58
1.29
Excise Duty
0.05
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.42
3.95
2.09
1.58
1.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0
0
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
B Robert Raja
Whole Time Director & CFO
B Antony Raja
Independent Director
Rani Radhakrishnan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Purnima
Non Executive Director
Ravi Srinivasan
Independent Director
AL Chandramouli
Independent Director
S.Sendamarai Kannan
Reports by Odyssey Technologies Ltd
Summary
Registered as a Private Company, Odyssey Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is engaged in the Business of Software development with primary focus on information security products built around the Public Key Infrastructure andcryptography, and the related services.Though the Indian Software Exports grew at a healthy 56% during the financial year 2000-01 and the industry growth was comfortable at 36%, the industry sentiment has not been buoyant as in the previous years..The companys product can be divided into two streams namely framework products and point solutions/out of box products. Framework products consists of Cetrix - a robust,configurable Certification Authority server,Cetrix -R- a flexible Registration Authority server, Cryptomagic- The complete security developers toolkit.Point Products consists of an array of products called the AssureSuite which includes Wigil - A website protection software, Assurepage - The web page authenticator, Altasigna - A digital signature software, Crypta - For desktop and email security,and T-shell - For trusted server Access.The company had entered into strategic agreements with PSI Data Systems Ltd, Mahindra-British Telecom Ltd, Sun Microsystems India Pvt.ltd and Netrust Pte Ltd,Singapore. The company had also signed a tripartite agreement with Netrust Pte Limited and Temasek Polytechnic for a non-commercial installation of a range of Odysseys products including the framework products and some of the po
Read More
The Odyssey Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is ₹166.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is 32.28 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odyssey Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is ₹61.8 and ₹180.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Odyssey Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.97%, 3 Years at 3.57%, 1 Year at 48.21%, 6 Month at -29.93%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at -15.03%.
