Odyssey Technologies Ltd Share Price

105.1
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open102.65
  • Day's High109.9
  • 52 Wk High180.1
  • Prev. Close109.1
  • Day's Low102.65
  • 52 Wk Low 61.8
  • Turnover (lac)5.43
  • P/E32.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.56
  • EPS3.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)166.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Odyssey Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

102.65

Prev. Close

109.1

Turnover(Lac.)

5.43

Day's High

109.9

Day's Low

102.65

52 Week's High

180.1

52 Week's Low

61.8

Book Value

33.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

166.76

P/E

32.28

EPS

3.38

Divi. Yield

0

Odyssey Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 May, 2024

arrow

Odyssey Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Odyssey Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.72%

Foreign: 1.71%

Indian: 52.95%

Non-Promoter- 45.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Odyssey Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.81

15.78

15.75

15.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.06

31.61

27.34

22.71

Net Worth

51.87

47.39

43.09

38.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

22.67

16.59

17.64

13.65

yoy growth (%)

36.67

-5.98

29.23

14.63

Raw materials

0

0

-1.68

-0.64

As % of sales

0.02

0.04

9.55

4.75

Employee costs

-12.05

-9.48

-9.23

-6.83

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.37

2.35

0.82

3.31

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.62

-4.14

-0.94

Tax paid

-1.77

-0.42

-0.37

-0.9

Working capital

7.34

0.52

4.47

1.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.67

-5.98

29.23

14.63

Op profit growth

56.26

18.79

2.46

12.28

EBIT growth

139.01

101.39

-66.93

-3.73

Net profit growth

138.02

325.88

-81.17

-6.45

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

3.47

3.95

2.09

1.58

1.29

Excise Duty

0.05

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.42

3.95

2.09

1.58

1.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.03

0

0

0.07

View Annually Results

Odyssey Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Odyssey Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

B Robert Raja

Whole Time Director & CFO

B Antony Raja

Independent Director

Rani Radhakrishnan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Purnima

Non Executive Director

Ravi Srinivasan

Independent Director

AL Chandramouli

Independent Director

S.Sendamarai Kannan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Odyssey Technologies Ltd

Summary

Registered as a Private Company, Odyssey Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is engaged in the Business of Software development with primary focus on information security products built around the Public Key Infrastructure andcryptography, and the related services.Though the Indian Software Exports grew at a healthy 56% during the financial year 2000-01 and the industry growth was comfortable at 36%, the industry sentiment has not been buoyant as in the previous years..The companys product can be divided into two streams namely framework products and point solutions/out of box products. Framework products consists of Cetrix - a robust,configurable Certification Authority server,Cetrix -R- a flexible Registration Authority server, Cryptomagic- The complete security developers toolkit.Point Products consists of an array of products called the AssureSuite which includes Wigil - A website protection software, Assurepage - The web page authenticator, Altasigna - A digital signature software, Crypta - For desktop and email security,and T-shell - For trusted server Access.The company had entered into strategic agreements with PSI Data Systems Ltd, Mahindra-British Telecom Ltd, Sun Microsystems India Pvt.ltd and Netrust Pte Ltd,Singapore. The company had also signed a tripartite agreement with Netrust Pte Limited and Temasek Polytechnic for a non-commercial installation of a range of Odysseys products including the framework products and some of the po
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Odyssey Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Odyssey Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹105.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is ₹166.76 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Odyssey Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is 32.28 and 3.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Odyssey Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is ₹61.8 and ₹180.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Odyssey Technologies Ltd?

Odyssey Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.97%, 3 Years at 3.57%, 1 Year at 48.21%, 6 Month at -29.93%, 3 Month at -3.79% and 1 Month at -15.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Odyssey Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Odyssey Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.33 %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

