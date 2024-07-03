Odyssey Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
4.88
2.81
3.63
1.62
1.27
Excise Duty
0.03
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.84
2.8
3.63
1.62
1.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0.03
0
0
Total Income
4.88
2.81
3.67
1.62
1.28
Total Expenditure
2.82
2.16
1.79
1.26
1.95
PBIDT
2.04
0.66
1.87
0.36
-0.66
Interest
0
0.01
0.1
0.05
0.02
PBDT
2.03
0.63
1.76
0.31
-0.68
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.14
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.14
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.79
0.54
1.65
0.18
-0.87
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.79
0.54
1.65
0.18
-0.87
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.79
0.54
1.65
0.18
-0.87
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.02
0.61
1.87
0.2
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.85
8.85
8.85
8.85
8.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
70,32,223
70,32,223
70,32,223
70,50,773
0
Public Shareholding (%)
79.33
79.33
79.33
79.65
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,32,652
18,32,652
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.67
20.67
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.35
23.48
51.51
22.08
-51.56
PBDTM(%)
42.14
22.77
48.76
19.01
-53.9
PATM(%)
37.19
19.21
45.73
11.04
-67.96
