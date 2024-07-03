iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

106.7
(0.57%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007Dec-2006

Gross Sales

4.88

2.81

3.63

1.62

1.27

Excise Duty

0.03

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.84

2.8

3.63

1.62

1.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0.03

0

0

Total Income

4.88

2.81

3.67

1.62

1.28

Total Expenditure

2.82

2.16

1.79

1.26

1.95

PBIDT

2.04

0.66

1.87

0.36

-0.66

Interest

0

0.01

0.1

0.05

0.02

PBDT

2.03

0.63

1.76

0.31

-0.68

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.14

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.14

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.79

0.54

1.65

0.18

-0.87

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.79

0.54

1.65

0.18

-0.87

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.79

0.54

1.65

0.18

-0.87

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.02

0.61

1.87

0.2

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.85

8.85

8.85

8.85

8.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

70,32,223

70,32,223

70,32,223

70,50,773

0

Public Shareholding (%)

79.33

79.33

79.33

79.65

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

18,32,652

18,32,652

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.67

20.67

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

42.35

23.48

51.51

22.08

-51.56

PBDTM(%)

42.14

22.77

48.76

19.01

-53.9

PATM(%)

37.19

19.21

45.73

11.04

-67.96

QUICKLINKS FOR Odyssey Technologies Ltd

