Odyssey Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

108.25
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Sept-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009Sept-2009

Gross Sales

0.91

1.38

0.61

0.39

1.66

Excise Duty

0.04

0

0

0.01

0

Net Sales

0.87

1.38

0.61

0.38

1.66

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0

0.01

0

Total Income

0.9

1.38

0.61

0.39

1.66

Total Expenditure

0.82

0.96

0.82

0.73

0.8

PBIDT

0.08

0.42

-0.21

-0.34

0.86

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0.01

PBDT

0.08

0.42

-0.22

-0.34

0.85

Depreciation

0.04

0.03

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.14

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.03

0.25

-0.26

-0.38

0.81

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.03

0.25

-0.26

-0.38

0.81

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.03

0.25

-0.26

-0.38

0.81

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

0.28

0

0

0.92

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.86

8.86

8.86

8.86

8.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

70,32,223

70,32,223

70,32,223

70,32,223

70,32,223

Public Shareholding (%)

79.33

79.33

79.23

79.33

79.33

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

18,32,652

18,32,652

18,32,652

18,32,652

18,32,652

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.67

20.67

20.67

20.67

20.67

PBIDTM(%)

9.19

30.43

-34.42

-89.47

51.8

PBDTM(%)

9.19

30.43

-36.06

-89.47

51.2

PATM(%)

3.44

18.11

-42.62

-100

48.79

