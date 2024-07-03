Odyssey Technologies Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
|Sept-2009
Gross Sales
0.91
1.38
0.61
0.39
1.66
Excise Duty
0.04
0
0
0.01
0
Net Sales
0.87
1.38
0.61
0.38
1.66
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0.9
1.38
0.61
0.39
1.66
Total Expenditure
0.82
0.96
0.82
0.73
0.8
PBIDT
0.08
0.42
-0.21
-0.34
0.86
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0.01
PBDT
0.08
0.42
-0.22
-0.34
0.85
Depreciation
0.04
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.14
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
0.25
-0.26
-0.38
0.81
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
0.25
-0.26
-0.38
0.81
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
0.25
-0.26
-0.38
0.81
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0.28
0
0
0.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.86
8.86
8.86
8.86
8.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
70,32,223
70,32,223
70,32,223
70,32,223
70,32,223
Public Shareholding (%)
79.33
79.33
79.23
79.33
79.33
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
18,32,652
18,32,652
18,32,652
18,32,652
18,32,652
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.67
20.67
20.67
20.67
20.67
PBIDTM(%)
9.19
30.43
-34.42
-89.47
51.8
PBDTM(%)
9.19
30.43
-36.06
-89.47
51.2
PATM(%)
3.44
18.11
-42.62
-100
48.79
