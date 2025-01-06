iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

105.1
(-3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Odyssey Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.37

2.35

0.82

3.31

Depreciation

-3.16

-3.62

-4.14

-0.94

Tax paid

-1.77

-0.42

-0.37

-0.9

Working capital

7.34

0.52

4.47

1.96

Other operating items

Operating

8.77

-1.17

0.77

3.42

Capital expenditure

0.37

0.58

19.78

0.14

Free cash flow

9.15

-0.59

20.55

3.56

Equity raised

45.45

55.96

34.93

11.09

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-4.66

-2.1

-0.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.6

50.71

53.39

13.75

