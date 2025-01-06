Odyssey Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.37
2.35
0.82
3.31
Depreciation
-3.16
-3.62
-4.14
-0.94
Tax paid
-1.77
-0.42
-0.37
-0.9
Working capital
7.34
0.52
4.47
1.96
Other operating items
Operating
8.77
-1.17
0.77
3.42
Capital expenditure
0.37
0.58
19.78
0.14
Free cash flow
9.15
-0.59
20.55
3.56
Equity raised
45.45
55.96
34.93
11.09
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-4.66
-2.1
-0.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.6
50.71
53.39
13.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.