Odyssey Technologies Ltd Summary

Registered as a Private Company, Odyssey Technologies Limited was incorporated in the year 1994. The Company is engaged in the Business of Software development with primary focus on information security products built around the Public Key Infrastructure andcryptography, and the related services.Though the Indian Software Exports grew at a healthy 56% during the financial year 2000-01 and the industry growth was comfortable at 36%, the industry sentiment has not been buoyant as in the previous years..The companys product can be divided into two streams namely framework products and point solutions/out of box products. Framework products consists of Cetrix - a robust,configurable Certification Authority server,Cetrix -R- a flexible Registration Authority server, Cryptomagic- The complete security developers toolkit.Point Products consists of an array of products called the AssureSuite which includes Wigil - A website protection software, Assurepage - The web page authenticator, Altasigna - A digital signature software, Crypta - For desktop and email security,and T-shell - For trusted server Access.The company had entered into strategic agreements with PSI Data Systems Ltd, Mahindra-British Telecom Ltd, Sun Microsystems India Pvt.ltd and Netrust Pte Ltd,Singapore. The company had also signed a tripartite agreement with Netrust Pte Limited and Temasek Polytechnic for a non-commercial installation of a range of Odysseys products including the framework products and some of the point products. The installation of the agreed software was successfully completed and signed off by Temasek Polytechnic in June 2001.During August 2001, M/s. Odyssey Secure Commerce Pte. Limited, Singapore (OSCPL) became a wholly owned subsidiary to the Company.During year 2005-2006, Odyssey Snorkel SOS was renamed as Odyssey AltaSigna. A lighter version of Snorkel styled SnorkelSX was developed and introduced.