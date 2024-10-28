Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 at 4 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 at 4 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. A.G.M. & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Intimation regarding AGM, closure of Register of Members and share transfer books and cut off date for e-voting pertaining to 34th AGM of the Company to be held on 12.06.2024 through VC/OAVM. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024