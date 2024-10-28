iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 28, 2024 at 4 PM. (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024 at 4 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202423 Apr 2024
ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. A.G.M. & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) Intimation regarding AGM, closure of Register of Members and share transfer books and cut off date for e-voting pertaining to 34th AGM of the Company to be held on 12.06.2024 through VC/OAVM. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
ODYSSEY TECHNOLOGIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 29, 2024 at 4 PM. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.01.2024)

