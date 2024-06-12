iifl-logo-icon 1
Odyssey Technologies Ltd AGM

95.6
(0.95%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Odyssey Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jun 20243 May 2024
Intimation regarding AGM, closure of Register of Members and share transfer books and cut off date for e-voting pertaining to 34th AGM of the Company to be held on 12.06.2024 through VC/OAVM. Annual Report 2023-24 of Odyssey Technologies Limited. Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12th June, 2024 at 3.00 PM vide VC/OAVM for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) Proceedings of the 34th AGM of the Company held on 12th June, 2024 at 3PM through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers report of 34th AGM held on 12.06.2024 through Video Conferencing. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Odyssey Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

