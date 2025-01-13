iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

67.56
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:55:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.8

0.8

0.82

0.97

Net Worth

4.53

4.53

4.55

4.7

Minority Interest

Debt

1,000

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1,004.53

4.53

4.55

4.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

945.69

0.26

0.26

0.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.08

Networking Capital

-0.16

-0.23

-0.21

-0.12

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.01

0.01

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.23

-0.24

-0.22

-0.13

Cash

0.07

0

0

0

Total Assets

945.6

0.03

0.05

0.22

