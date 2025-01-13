Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.8
0.8
0.82
0.97
Net Worth
4.53
4.53
4.55
4.7
Minority Interest
Debt
1,000
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,004.53
4.53
4.55
4.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
945.69
0.26
0.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.08
Networking Capital
-0.16
-0.23
-0.21
-0.12
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.01
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.23
-0.24
-0.22
-0.13
Cash
0.07
0
0
0
Total Assets
945.6
0.03
0.05
0.22
