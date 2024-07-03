iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Share Price

52.96
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.96
  • Day's High52.96
  • 52 Wk High50.44
  • Prev. Close50.44
  • Day's Low52.96
  • 52 Wk Low 11.4
  • Turnover (lac)15.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.92
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,748.01
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

52.96

Prev. Close

50.44

Turnover(Lac.)

15.68

Day's High

52.96

Day's Low

52.96

52 Week's High

50.44

52 Week's Low

11.4

Book Value

9.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,748.01

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Aug, 2024

arrow

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 99.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.8

0.8

0.82

0.97

Net Worth

4.53

4.53

4.55

4.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.43

0.25

0.22

0.32

yoy growth (%)

70.06

15.82

-32.81

54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.17

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.42

0.03

-0.2

0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.06

15.82

-32.81

54

Op profit growth

7,641.51

-107.39

-149.81

-23.36

EBIT growth

6.81

48.36

42.01

-4.4

Net profit growth

7.93

1.4

-147.82

-457.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1.07

6.85

2.21

0.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

6.85

2.21

0.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.04

0

0

View Annually Results

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ragav Gujral

Managing Director

Paras Nath Verma

Independent Director

Promila Sharma

Independent Director

LUV SHARMA

Non Executive Director

Mr. Harsh

Non Executive Director

Ragav Gujral

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Summary

Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited was formerly incorporated as Dhoot Industries Limited in 1985. The Company changed the name from Dhoot Industries Limited to the present name, Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited on June 30, 2016. Promoted by Padamchand Dhoot, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services. Prior to this, it was engaged into the business for providing loans to Real Estate and Developments. During the year 2021-22, the Company changed its business activity from providing financial assistance to providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services effective August 18, 2021.The Company is planning to expand its operations at Hyderabad & also proposed to setup a additional plant at Cuttack for processing of granites. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.290.50 lacs. The project has been financed partly by Term Loans and the balance by Promoters contribution to the extent of Rs.73.00 lacs.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd share price today?

The Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.96 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹2748.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is 0 and 5.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹11.4 and ₹50.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd?

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.62%, 3 Years at 74.46%, 1 Year at 222.71%, 6 Month at 236.27%, 3 Month at 151.95% and 1 Month at 139.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.63 %
Institutions - 4.57 %
Public - 93.81 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.