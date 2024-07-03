Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹52.96
Prev. Close₹50.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.68
Day's High₹52.96
Day's Low₹52.96
52 Week's High₹50.44
52 Week's Low₹11.4
Book Value₹9.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,748.01
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.8
0.8
0.82
0.97
Net Worth
4.53
4.53
4.55
4.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.43
0.25
0.22
0.32
yoy growth (%)
70.06
15.82
-32.81
54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.17
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.07
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.42
0.03
-0.2
0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.06
15.82
-32.81
54
Op profit growth
7,641.51
-107.39
-149.81
-23.36
EBIT growth
6.81
48.36
42.01
-4.4
Net profit growth
7.93
1.4
-147.82
-457.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1.07
6.85
2.21
0.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
6.85
2.21
0.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.04
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ragav Gujral
Managing Director
Paras Nath Verma
Independent Director
Promila Sharma
Independent Director
LUV SHARMA
Non Executive Director
Mr. Harsh
Non Executive Director
Ragav Gujral
Summary
Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited was formerly incorporated as Dhoot Industries Limited in 1985. The Company changed the name from Dhoot Industries Limited to the present name, Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited on June 30, 2016. Promoted by Padamchand Dhoot, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services. Prior to this, it was engaged into the business for providing loans to Real Estate and Developments. During the year 2021-22, the Company changed its business activity from providing financial assistance to providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services effective August 18, 2021.The Company is planning to expand its operations at Hyderabad & also proposed to setup a additional plant at Cuttack for processing of granites. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.290.50 lacs. The project has been financed partly by Term Loans and the balance by Promoters contribution to the extent of Rs.73.00 lacs.
The Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹52.96 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹2748.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is 0 and 5.08 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd is ₹11.4 and ₹50.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.62%, 3 Years at 74.46%, 1 Year at 222.71%, 6 Month at 236.27%, 3 Month at 151.95% and 1 Month at 139.96%.
