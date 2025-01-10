Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Management Discussions

A. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:

F.Y- 2023-24 Macroeconomic Overview Economy Back to Growth, Business as Usual

The economy continues to expand In April, we commenced a new financial year. In May, we learnt that the Indian economy is estimated to have grown 8.2% in real terms in FY24. In June, a new government took office. The National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to power with a historic mandate for a third term. His unprecedented third popular mandate signals political and policy continuity. The Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. The Indian economy has consolidated its post-Covid recovery with policymakers fiscal and monetary ensuring economic and financial stability. Nonetheless, change is the only constant for a country with high growth aspirations. For the recovery to be sustained, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front because the environment has become extraordinarily difficult to reach agreements on key global issues such as trade, investment and climate. High economic growth in FY24 came on the heels of growth rates of 9.7% and 7.0%, respectively, in the previous two financial years. The headline inflation rate is largely under control, although the inflation rate of some specific food items is elevated. The trade deficit was lower in FY24 than in FY23, and the current account deficit for the year is around 0.7% of GDP. In fact, the current account registered a surplus in the last quarter of the financial year. Foreign exchange reserves are ample. Public investment has sustained capital formation in the last several years even as the private sector shed its balance sheet blues and began investing in FY22. Now, it has to receive the baton from the public sector and sustain the investment momentum in the economy. The signs are encouraging. National income data show that non-financial private-sector capital formation, measured in current prices, expanded vigorously in FY22 and FY23 after a decline in FY21. However, investment in machinery and equipment declined for two consecutive years, FY20 and FY21, before rebounding strongly. Early corporate sector data for FY24 suggest that capital formation in the private sector continued to expand but at a slower rate. Sustaining overseas investor interest will require effort

Foreign Direct Investment, the subject of much analysis, has held up. RBI data on Indias Balance of Payments shows us that the investment interest of external investors, measured in terms of dollar inflows of new capital, was USD45.8 billion in FY24 compared to USD47.6 billion in FY23. This slight decline is in line with global trends. Reinvestment of earnings remained the same. Repatriation of investment was USD29.3 billion in FY23 and USD44.5 billion in FY24. Many private equity investors took advantage of buoyant equity markets in India and exited profitably. It is a sign of a healthy market environment that offers profitable exits to investors, which will bring newer investments in the years to come. That said, the environment for foreign direct investment to grow in the coming years is not highly favorable for many reasons. Interest rates in developed countries are much higher than they were during and before Covid years. This not only means a higher cost of funding but also a higher opportunity cost to invest abroad. Second, emerging economies have to compete with active industrial policies in developed economies involving considerable subsidies that encourage domestic investment. viii Third, notwithstanding the impressive strides made in the last decade, uncertainties and interpretations related to transfer pricing, taxes, import duties and non-tax policies remain to be addressed. Lastly, geopolitical uncertainties, which are on the rise, will likely exert a bigger influence on capital flows, notwithstanding other reasons for preferring to invest in India.

B. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above, we have been diversified into different businesses. We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

C. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The Company has achieved no turnover during the financial year and the Profit after tax of the company is Nil. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

D. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

Opportunities

Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products.

Positive regulatory reforms.

Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite.

Greater efficiency in debt market operations which will also help greater penetration.

Increased securitization.

Focus on selling new product/services.

Threats

Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth.

Increased competition in both local & overseas markets.

Unfavorable economic development.

Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

E. RISK MANAGEMENTAND CONCERNS

Your company operates in the Financial Services Sector, which is affected by variety factors linked to economic development in India and globally which, in turn, also affected global fund flows. Any economic event across the globe can have direct or indirect impact on your company. To mitigate this, Company has diversified its revenue stream across multiple verticals.

Your Companys risk management system is a comprehensive and integrated framework comprising structured reporting and stringent controls. Through its approach it strives to identify opportunities that enhance organizational values while managing or mitigating risks that can adversely impact the companys future performance. Within the organization, every decision taken is after weighing the pros and cons of such a decision-making taking note of the risk attributable.

Your Company has established a guideline to inform board members about the risk assessment and mitigation process. The Company manages, evaluates, and reports on the major risks and uncertainties that may jeopardize its ability to meet its strategic goals. The Companys Risk Management Policy focuses on identifying, assessing, and managing risks related to the Companys assets and property, Employees, Foreign Currency Risks, Operational Risks, non-compliance with statutory enactments, Competition Risks, and Contractual Risks.

F. HUMAN RESOURCE

Your Company keeps developing its organizational structure consistently over time. Efforts are made to follow excellent Human Resource practices. Adequate efforts of the staff and management personnel are directed on imparting continuous training to improve the management practices.

The human resource policy of your Company creates an environment that encourages employees to achieve their maximum potential. The Company has developed a recruitment strategy that ensures the right candidate with the relevant skills is recruited for the role.

The objective of your Company is to create a workplace where every person can achieve his or her full potential. The employees are encouraged to put in their best. Lot of hard work is put in to ensure that new and innovative ideas are given due consideration to achieve the short- and long-term objectives of your company.

G. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION

FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management. Your Company values each employee, supports them, and strives to provide opportunities based on their skill sets, resulting in mutually beneficial relationships between the company and its employees. Your Company has developed a policy that increases employee job satisfaction while simultaneously increasing production.

H. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

Your Company has an internal control system that is suitable to the characteristic and scale of its operations and that efficiently and efficiently addresses all aspects of the business and functional departments.

The framework encompasses a compliance management team with established policies, norms, and procedures, as well as applicable statutes, rules, and regulations, as well as an inbuilt system of checks and balances, to ensure that appropriate and prompt corrective actions are taken in the event of any discrepancies from the defined standards and parameters.

Internal control systems are examined on a regular basis for effectiveness and deliverability, so that any necessary precautions to reinforce them can be undertaken in response to changing company requirements. Your Company conducts ongoing reviews of its systems, procedures, and controls, comparing and aligning them with industry standards.

I. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR

MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of conduct for its employees including the director.

I confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, received from the Senior Management team of the Company and the members of the Board, a declaration of Compliance with the code of Conduct as applicable to them.

J. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the 2013 Act") and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

The Company has opted to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31stday of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

K. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be "FORWARD LOOKING" within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relation.

Your Company is under no obligation to publicly amend, update, or alter any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, developments, or events.