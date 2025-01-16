Board Meeting 16 Jan 2025 11 Jan 2025

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended on December 31st 2024 and any other agenda with prior permission of Chairperson.

Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 08th January 2025, as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

Outcome of Meeting of Board Of Directors pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results 1. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2. STATEMENT OF DEVIATION OR VARIATION UNDER REGULATION 32 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results of (Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

Pursuant to regulation 39(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 46 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 including any other applicable provision. We would like to inform you that the Company has received the request from joint holders Mr. Dharmendra Matalia(First Holder) and Mr. Kalpesh Matalia (Second Holder) and considered to issue a Duplicate Share Certificate in lieu of the original share certificate(s) reported lost/misplaced.

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve the amendments to Loan Agreements. 2. Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and to make consequent alteration in clause V of Memorandum of Association. 3. To consider the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 28th 2024 at 1:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. 4. As per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024 and to take on record of Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditor of Company for quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 01st August, 2024 As Per Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Submission of unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and the limited review report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors reschedule due to non-availability of Directors, The said Board Meeting has been postponed and Rescheduled on Thursday, 30th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday 30th May, 2024, as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 11 Apr 2024

PACHELI INDUSTRIAL FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 22 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results. Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18-04-2024) Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25-04-2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 10/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Feb 2024 29 Feb 2024

APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND INTERNAL AUDITOR

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024