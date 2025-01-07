iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

55.6
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.43

0.25

0.22

0.32

yoy growth (%)

70.06

15.82

-32.81

54

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.15

-0.17

-0.18

As % of sales

31.35

58.9

77.11

55.75

Other costs

-0.17

-0.1

-0.07

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.41

40.47

32.6

31.13

Operating profit

0.12

0

-0.02

0.04

OPM

28.22

0.61

-9.71

13.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.11

0.1

0.01

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.07

0.05

Taxes

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-28.66

-30.25

0.83

-30.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.08

0.08

0.07

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.2

Net profit

0.08

0.08

0.07

-0.16

yoy growth (%)

7.93

1.4

-147.82

-457.24

NPM

20.05

31.59

36.08

-50.69

