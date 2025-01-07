Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.43
0.25
0.22
0.32
yoy growth (%)
70.06
15.82
-32.81
54
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.15
-0.17
-0.18
As % of sales
31.35
58.9
77.11
55.75
Other costs
-0.17
-0.1
-0.07
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.41
40.47
32.6
31.13
Operating profit
0.12
0
-0.02
0.04
OPM
28.22
0.61
-9.71
13.1
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.11
0.1
0.01
Profit before tax
0.12
0.11
0.07
0.05
Taxes
-0.03
-0.03
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-28.66
-30.25
0.83
-30.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.08
0.07
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.2
Net profit
0.08
0.08
0.07
-0.16
yoy growth (%)
7.93
1.4
-147.82
-457.24
NPM
20.05
31.59
36.08
-50.69
