|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
829.23
Op profit growth
-1,602.52
EBIT growth
114.61
Net profit growth
109.84
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1
0.61
EBIT margin
10.69
46.3
Net profit margin
7.13
31.59
RoCE
3.1
RoNW
0.95
RoA
0.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.45
0.22
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.44
0.21
Book value per share
12.03
11.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-27.89
-30.25
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.06
Inventory days
33.06
Creditor days
-15.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-13.37
-46.04
Net debt / equity
1.16
0.44
Net debt / op. profit
-218.99
1,244.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-75.16
0
Employee costs
-11.43
-58.9
Other costs
-14.4
-40.47
