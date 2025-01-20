iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Key Ratios

70.58
(-4.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:08:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

829.23

Op profit growth

-1,602.52

EBIT growth

114.61

Net profit growth

109.84

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1

0.61

EBIT margin

10.69

46.3

Net profit margin

7.13

31.59

RoCE

3.1

RoNW

0.95

RoA

0.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.45

0.22

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.44

0.21

Book value per share

12.03

11.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-27.89

-30.25

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.06

Inventory days

33.06

Creditor days

-15.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-13.37

-46.04

Net debt / equity

1.16

0.44

Net debt / op. profit

-218.99

1,244.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-75.16

0

Employee costs

-11.43

-58.9

Other costs

-14.4

-40.47

